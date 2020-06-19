Calibrating a Projector

I just replaced my BenQ HT3550 with an Epson 3200 and prefer it in every single way except the most important one: the picture quality. I'm sure it can get close to the BenQ when properly calibrated, but the out of the box settings are garbage. I tried applying the settings from a couple reviews found online and they are just as bad.



I own a Spyder5EXPRESS, but all that does is get red green and blue matched up. For gamma and more advanced color settings, it generates a color profile and loads that into Windows. That won't help at all for other input devices like my PS4 and Nvidia Shield TV.



If anyone has any tips or knows of a well written guide for doing this manually with test patterns, I'd appreciate it.