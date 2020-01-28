CacheOut is the Latest Speculative Execution Attack for Intel Processors

    "Another day, another speculative execution vulnerability found inside Intel processors. This time we are getting a new vulnerability called "CacheOut", named after the exploitation's ability to leak data stored inside CPU's cache memory. Dubbed CVE-2020-0549: "L1D Eviction Sampling (L1Des) Leakage" in the CVE identifier system, it is rated with a CVSS score of 6.5. Despite Intel patching a lot of similar exploits present on their CPUs, the CacheOut attack still managed to happen    ."

    https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/security-center/advisory/intel-sa-00329.html
     
