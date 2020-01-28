CacheOut is the Latest Speculative Execution Attack for Intel Processors

yet again of the never ending "Another day, another speculative execution vulnerability found inside Intel processors. This time we are getting a new vulnerability called "CacheOut", named after the exploitation's ability to leak data stored inside CPU's cache memory. Dubbed CVE-2020-0549: "L1D Eviction Sampling (L1Des) Leakage" in the CVE identifier system, it is rated with a CVSS score of 6.5. Despite Intel patching a lot of similar exploits present on their CPUs, the CacheOut attack still managed to happen." https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/security-center/advisory/intel-sa-00329.html