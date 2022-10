Cable Modem Recommendation

I recently upgraded from 400mbit to 800mbit on my xfinity service and it looks like my tried and true Arris SB6183 is finally in need of an upgrade to take advantage of the new speed. Does anyone have any good recommendations for a replacement modem?



I'm looking for a straight modem, no wifi/router built-in. Some options I was looking at:



Arris SB8200

Arris S33

Motorola MB8600 / MB8611