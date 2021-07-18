Cable Modem and Router Questions

M

MichiganPC

n00b
Joined
Aug 19, 2014
Messages
39
My thought was to purchase my own cable modem instead of the monthly rental from Xfinity/Comcast. I'm looking for reasonable ROI. I don't need wifi built in as I already have an AP I can use. However eliminating wi-fi from the modem/router doesn't seem to really save much, supply and demand perhaps.

What would you suggest for a modem & router or combo unit? Something with a good firewall to protect and manage my home network.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,101
Buy your own modem, return their rental, build your wifi out as you see fit using your own hardware. Rather that’s a consumer wifi router or something more fancy that’s up to you.
 
