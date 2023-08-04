Cable Mod issuing coupons

killroy67
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2006
- Messages
- 1,439
I just got mine the other night, good for $39.90 at Cable Mod. I'll get the updated 90 Degree Angled Adapter when it comes out late this month or Sept.
- Each code has a value of $39.90 USD on the Global Store, and 39.90€ on the EU Store.
- These codes can only be applied to the following products:
- CableMod Basics 12VHPWR 90 Degree cable (available now) Global Store | EU Store
- CableMod Custom SFF 12VHPWR 90 Degree cable via Configurator (available now) Global Store | EU Store
- CableMod 12VHPWR Angled Adapter V1.1 (coming in 3-5 weeks)
- CableMod Pro 12VHPWR 90 Degree cable (coming in 4-6 weeks)
- Your unique codes are non-transferrable, and will only work on the account (or in case of guest checkout the shipping address) used to originally purchase the adapter.
- Shipping charges are not covered by this code.
- Upon redeeming this code, your old V1 adapter will no longer be covered by our warranty. Instead, the full warranty for your selected product will be valid.
- Coupon codes are valid until September 30, 2023.