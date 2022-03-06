C9 OLED HDR Issue

I've noticed since I got Horizon Forbidden West a couple weeks ago and now in Gran Turismo 7, in some bright scenes, a variable length of black comes in from the bottom of the display.

Here's some videos and pics:

Horizon vid and picture: https://photos.app.goo.gl/HwUxyn8FdVwXKEk18




PXL_20220305_120003165.jpg


Gran Turismo 7:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/e7iB1Dtz9kx5e1AH6

I tried the Pixel refresh feature on the TV and have swapped HDMI cables (though I think the existing cable that came with my PS5 is the only 2.1 cable I have) to no avail. I can't find anything like this happening to other OLED owners searching the internet.

Is my TV dying or something already? It's barely 2 years old now.

TIA for and suggestions.
 
