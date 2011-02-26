C32

Hey guys...

Does anyone know of a dual C32 motherboard that can overclock at all?
or are amd server boards relegated to bios hacks to overclock ES chips...
 
Everything I have ever seen was as you described. But I'm not a huge AMD person..... yet.
 
In Windows, I would think something like PhenomMsrTweaker or K10Stat might work. It lets you change multi, CPU VID and NB VID for each C&Q P state. I know 10e overclocked some G34 ES Opterons with RW-Everything, maybe he could chime in on how he did it. If I can find where I put my hdd with 2k8 R2 on it I can pop it in my server and see if I can at least drop the multis and manipulate voltages on my non ES C32 chips.
 
Haven't heard of anything yet but anxious to see what unfolds later this year. Also, with few exceptions dual-socket AMD motherboards were almost always non-enthusiast type products since the K7 days. Ocing was usually accomplished through some unofficial method not supported by the board manufacturer. Granted, that never stopped the die-hards myself included, but it would be great if someone, anyone would release an OCing friendly board for dual AMD processors. Asus are you listening?
 
It looks like it might work for you. I dropped the multi down to 10.5, 10, and 9.5 from its default of 11 and dropped the CPU VID to 1.3 from its default of 1.315 as you can see here
 
right but can you raise the multis ...
I will have to try this tuesday ... I have 2.3ghz dual 6 cores systems...

I want one for home... if you can raise the multi on regular chips it might be worth it for me...
 
I can't raise the multis past 11 since I don't have unlocked ES chips, my chips are regular retail locked chips. On my Phenom II 940BE that I used to have I could raise the multis with PhenomMsrTweaker, so I know the program is capable of overclocking.
 
well... amd seems to be more tight as to keeping es off the market...I don't see any c32s ES around...
 
Neither PhenomMsrTweaker or K10Stat can overclock the retail Opterons - I have to wait for some Valencia Bulldozers to get more out of this machine.

Dual Hex Core Opteron 4180 @ 2.6GHz - P6901 - 33:21 frame times.

H.
 
hspeirs said:
Neither PhenomMsrTweaker or K10Stat can overclock the retail Opterons - I have to wait for some Valencia Bulldozers to get more out of this machine.

Dual Hex Core Opteron 4180 @ 2.6GHz - P6901 - 33:21 frame times.

H.
I get tpf of 23:53 on 2685 with dual 4174s @ 2.3ghz
 
Patriot,

That works out to around 52K ppd, that's about 22K more than mine is putting out. What magic do you have going on ?

H.
 
16gb of ram... 4gb sticks...ddr3 1333
I don't see it using much ram at all...
other than that... linux

how do you have your ram setup... I have heard bigadv is very sensitive to bandwidth...
 
8 GB - 4 * 2GB DDR3-1333 Dual Channel mode.

Windows Server 2008 R2

Looks Like fah.exe is using around 1.2GB
 
hspeirs said:
8 GB - 4 * 2GB DDR3-1333 Dual Channel mode.

Windows Server 2008 R2

Looks Like fah.exe is using around 1.2GB
what power saving features do you have enabled... if your folding... turn off CnQ power now whatever....
 
Thanks. Will check the CnQ - but pretty sure it's disabled.

Just found a memory setting that appears to be related to NUMA - now NUMA disabled.

Tweaking and testing ...
 
Patriot said:
Hey guys...

Does anyone know of a dual C32 motherboard that can overclock at all?
or are amd server boards relegated to bios hacks to overclock ES chips...
they have to be ES chips. for some reason AMD refuses to allow overclocking on their newer server based systems. back in the day it was their big selling aspect with the opteron overclocking but now they try every thing to make it impossible to overclock the new processors even though they are overclocking beasts.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
they have to be ES chips. for some reason AMD refuses to allow overclocking on their newer server based systems. back in the day it was their big selling aspect with the opteron overclocking but now they try every thing to make it impossible to overclock the new processors even though they are overclocking beasts.
Anyone know of a source for them?
or does one of my protos mobos need a bad flash...

(I don't take stuff home from my labs protos... only others labs... lines could be blurred to easily otherwise...)
 
Holy Cr*p - it's the OS.

Tweaking memory settings, specifically NUMA settings I got it down to a 30:22 tpf on 6901.

Just installed OpenSuSE on the same machine using a laptop SATA drive - 6901 tpf is now 21:59

Wow. Never would have expected that.

H.
 
hspeirs said:
Holy Cr*p - it's the OS.

Tweaking memory settings, specifically NUMA settings I got it down to a 30:22 tpf on 6901.

Just installed OpenSuSE on the same machine using a laptop SATA drive - 6901 tpf is now 21:59

Wow. Never would have expected that.

H.
fudge it... I hate suse... I will deff do some distro comparisons
 
I'm going to test it with Windows 7 tomorrow .. errrr.. later today. Don't know if its Windows Server 2008 vs Linux or Windows vs Linux - but a 33% performance handicap running W2k8 server on AMD vs Linux on AMD - wow
 
Patriot said:
Anyone know of a source for them?
or does one of my protos mobos need a bad flash...

(I don't take stuff home from my labs protos... only others labs... lines could be blurred to easily otherwise...)
theres no real source for them. you just have to watch fleabay. they pop up on there periodically.
 
I saw this only thread on Earth which is old yes but I wanted some details on PhenomMsrTweaker. I have a Supermicro H8SCM-F motherboard with the fastest possible 8-core AMD Opteron 4386 which boosts up to 3.8Ghz however it only runs 3.4Ghz in game. Can I use PhenomMsrTweaker to force the CPU into it's highest boost multiplier for gaming at 3.8Ghz?

Thanks

IMG_20220401_011541.jpgIMG_20220401_011629.jpgIMG_20220322_221307.jpg
 
