Everything I have ever seen was as you described. But I'm not a huge AMD person..... yet.
Neither PhenomMsrTweaker or K10Stat can overclock the retail Opterons - I have to wait for some Valencia Bulldozers to get more out of this machine.
Dual Hex Core Opteron 4180 @ 2.6GHz - P6901 - 33:21 frame times.
8 GB - 4 * 2GB DDR3-1333 Dual Channel mode.
Windows Server 2008 R2
Looks Like fah.exe is using around 1.2GB
Does anyone know of a dual C32 motherboard that can overclock at all?
or are amd server boards relegated to bios hacks to overclock ES chips...
they have to be ES chips. for some reason AMD refuses to allow overclocking on their newer server based systems. back in the day it was their big selling aspect with the opteron overclocking but now they try every thing to make it impossible to overclock the new processors even though they are overclocking beasts.
Holy Cr*p - it's the OS.
Tweaking memory settings, specifically NUMA settings I got it down to a 30:22 tpf on 6901.
Just installed OpenSuSE on the same machine using a laptop SATA drive - 6901 tpf is now 21:59
Wow. Never would have expected that.
Anyone know of a source for them?
or does one of my protos mobos need a bad flash...
