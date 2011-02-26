In Windows, I would think something like PhenomMsrTweaker or K10Stat might work. It lets you change multi, CPU VID and NB VID for each C&Q P state. I know 10e overclocked some G34 ES Opterons with RW-Everything, maybe he could chime in on how he did it. If I can find where I put my hdd with 2k8 R2 on it I can pop it in my server and see if I can at least drop the multis and manipulate voltages on my non ES C32 chips.