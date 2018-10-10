c246 or z390 ?

Just to give you a heads up the c246 is not a desktop chip. You need a xeon cpu, and possibly ecc memory to to use it. It sits in the server/workstation gray area between desktop and HEDT systems. You might find it ends up being more costly in the end than a lower end threadripper system like a 1900x (which would give you all the expansion room I mentioned - only with an 8-core/16-thread CPU).The motherboard is more expensive (They usually pack a lot of stuff on them), but the bottom end chip is cheaper than price of a decent xeon and you can use plain-ol' ddr4 memory without getting into more expensive ecc stuff.



But you are right that desktop chipsets, both AMD's and Intel's, pretty much top out at 6 without adding onboard controllers for a couple more. I am assuming you are looking to one or more raid arrays requiring all the sata ports rather than doing a big file server or something. You can probably get away with the Z390 for that by adding in a SATA raid card (you don't have to configure them as raid if you don't want to - they just support it) from guys like Promise and Highpoint. Newegg & Amazon has tons of them. Also there may be motherboards with an on-controller onboard to give you a couple more sata ports. Just remember with the mainstream desktops you will have to choose between one or more features if you use them. There is simply a lack of pcie lanes available to go around.



Hope this helps.