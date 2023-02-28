Bykski 4090 loop up and running

Finally finished getting the 4090 under water. I went with the Bykski block for a few reasons.
My only complaint about it is the thermal pads being a bit of a pain to work with, which is very minor overall.
I kept the Arctic Freezer II 280, as it works well and I was lazy/cheap.
Bykski Zotac 4090 block
Bykski QDC
EK fittings
EK 12/16 ZMT
EK420MM rad
Corsair XD5 res/pump @ 40%
Noctua NF-P14s @ 40%
Corsair iCUE Commander Core XT
Thermals @ 100% PL (F@H and Furmark) are pretty great.
- EK kept delaying the Zotac 4090 block and I got tired of waiting.
- The Bykski block is shorter than the EK block by ~1" , leaving a lot more room in a cramped case.
- I don't care for RGB and removing it was super easy on the Bykski block (two screws).
- Being half the price of the EK block didn't hurt either.
