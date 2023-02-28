Bykski 4090 loop up and running

EK kept delaying the Zotac 4090 block and I got tired of waiting. The Bykski block is shorter than the EK block by ~1" , leaving a lot more room in a cramped case. I don't care for RGB and removing it was super easy on the Bykski block (two screws). Being half the price of the EK block didn't hurt either.

Finally finished getting the 4090 under water. I went with the Bykski block for a few reasons.My only complaint about it is the thermal pads being a bit of a pain to work with, which is very minor overall.I kept the Arctic Freezer II 280, as it works well and I was lazy/cheap.Bykski Zotac 4090 blockBykski QDCEK fittingsEK 12/16 ZMTEK420MM radCorsair XD5 res/pump @ 40%Noctua NF-P14s @ 40%Corsair iCUE Commander Core XTThermals @ 100% PL (F@H and Furmark) are pretty great.