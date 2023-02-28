Bykski 4090 loop up and running

R

russnuck

Hard DC'er of the Month January 2023
Joined
Mar 25, 2005
Messages
1,037
Finally finished getting the 4090 under water. I went with the Bykski block for a few reasons.

  1. EK kept delaying the Zotac 4090 block and I got tired of waiting.
  2. The Bykski block is shorter than the EK block by ~1" , leaving a lot more room in a cramped case.
  3. I don't care for RGB and removing it was super easy on the Bykski block (two screws).
  4. Being half the price of the EK block didn't hurt either.

My only complaint about it is the thermal pads being a bit of a pain to work with, which is very minor overall.

I kept the Arctic Freezer II 280, as it works well and I was lazy/cheap.

Bykski Zotac 4090 block
Bykski QDC
EK fittings
EK 12/16 ZMT
EK420MM rad
Corsair XD5 res/pump @ 40%
Noctua NF-P14s @ 40%
Corsair iCUE Commander Core XT


20230217_155530.jpg20230220_112631.jpg20230220_124614.jpg20230220_184228.jpg


Thermals @ 100% PL (F@H and Furmark) are pretty great.

F@H.pngFurmark.png
 
Last edited:
R

russnuck

Hard DC'er of the Month January 2023
Joined
Mar 25, 2005
Messages
1,037
Oh and I now have room to add a 4070ti for more PPD if I choose to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top