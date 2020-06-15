Buzzing/static whenever a game is being played

Hi, from few days i have a problem with my PC. Whenever I launch a game or demanding software, sound is getting distorted a lot. There is just this terrible buzzing and static and after few seconds the sound just gives up. In order to restore the sound, i need to restart PCHere is the link to recorded audio:The problem is both on headphones and speakers, and when I connect the speakers to my phone there is no issues at all even when playing games on the phone. I didn't change any parts recently or tampered with the PC case.I reinstalled windows, checked both Realtek and Windows Audio, disabled all sound enhancements, changed playback formats to every single option from 16 bit 44.1 MHz to 24 bit 192 MHz Still the same.if I record the pc using software installed on the computer, even after the audio is gone, if I send the recorded video to my phone the sound is being heard normally. It's like something is damaged in the output.Can it be a motherboard fault? Perhaps sound card is damaged? I don't have any external sound card or motherboard to check.My system is:Windows 10 PROTrust Gaming 5.1 SpeakersX470 Gaming plus Mobo16 GB 3000MHz DDR4 Corsair Vengeance Memory5700XT GPURyzen 5 2600x CPUEVGA 750 Gold PSUIt's my first post on this forum, so I hope I gave enough information. Thanks for the help.