Buzzer silliness

honegod
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2000
- Messages
- 7,767
Since my MB & case did not come with a boot beeper I bought a bag of 30.
Reviews mention low acoustic output.
I would rather have high output.
Lots of live Nugent & Sabbath etc...
Were they speakers I'd series parallel 4 to a monoblock.
But they are NOT speakers and I am clue free if I even CAN wire several together to increase the output.
Hints ?
Reviews mention low acoustic output.
I would rather have high output.
Lots of live Nugent & Sabbath etc...
Were they speakers I'd series parallel 4 to a monoblock.
But they are NOT speakers and I am clue free if I even CAN wire several together to increase the output.
Hints ?