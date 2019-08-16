Buzzer silliness

Since my MB & case did not come with a boot beeper I bought a bag of 30.

Reviews mention low acoustic output.

I would rather have high output.

Lots of live Nugent & Sabbath etc...

Were they speakers I'd series parallel 4 to a monoblock.

But they are NOT speakers and I am clue free if I even CAN wire several together to increase the output.

Hints ?
 
In fewer than 1k words,

The thing one plugs into the motherboard that goes "Beep" when post is successful.
Or goes like beep, beepbeep, beepbeepbeep. When there is a problem posting.

A plastic cylinder with a hole in one end where the beep comes from, and another hole in the other end where 2 wires emerge that go to the connector which plugs into the motherboard where the power button plugs in.
 
Well you have 29 to experiment on how to get the pitch higher. I would assume a diff resistor inside it. Prolly some tiny SMT stuff.

I have several of them but I don't like beeps or buzzes or that nonsense, so they sit in a drawer.
 
That is a miniature loudspeaker.
Nothing more, nothing less.

The port it connects to sends a set frequency AC waveform.
It cannot power anything that requires DC current.
Stated because I have no idea what you bought.
Nor what Lots of live Nugent & Sabbath has to do with it, lol.
 
Right .

I sacrificed one.
diaphragm, magnet, coil.
Yup, it is a speaker.

So wiring two in parallel should give me 3db increase in amplitude.

At the expense of drawing twice the current from the motherboard.

Presumably there is a standard for current draw for standard beepers so the motherboard output can also be standardized to match.

These specific beepers from China do not necessarily conform closely to any such standard.

So there seems to me the possibility of drawing too much current for the motherboard signal generator to support.

OTOH, the beeps do not last very long so any overcurrent should not last long, allowing the circuitry to not have long to get hot.

Any obvious flaws in this reasoning ?

In ancient times was a competition to see who was the LOUDEST band onstage. Which resulted in permanent hearing impairment for some.
 
Wiring them together won’t make it appreciably louder because the driver - your motherboard - isn’t changing.

If you want louder - take the speaker output on your motherboard and wire it as a preamp to an external audio amp. Then you could turn it up as loud as you want. I can’t imagine why anyone wants to do this, but to each their own.

If your trying to wire these little things to your sound card analog out so you can listen to Nugent and Black Sabbath and Megadeath and et al, all I can say is may God have mercy on your mental illness. Nothing to do with your choice of music though.
 
I wouldnt worry about overloading the chip, its so low power and the beeps are so short, no damage will be caused.
It might distort if too low an impedance is applied but it will still serve the same purpose.
Plug as many buzzers on it as you like lol.

Give it a go with one, it might be exactly what you need.
If they are high impedance, more in parallel will help as you suggested.

I believe one speaker I saw had 32 Ohm written on it.
Anywhere around that should give an appreciable beep if the sensitivity of the speaker isnt truly crap.
Really low ohms wont cause harm.
I bet you can short circuit the chips output and it will survive.
 
I did that, it ended up a foot and a half from my left ear, and is adequately loud.
the quality is good, the same speaker outlasted the original motherboard and is working on the new board just as well.
28 spares.
 
