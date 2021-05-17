Buying Antminer s19* from alibaba

It's surprisingly hard to find testimonials about buying antminers from China. The information I do find tends to be old.



It's a bit unsettling because I'm about to drop 5 figures on antminers.



I know to use trade assurance and deal only with verified buyers, preferably with many years on the marketplace. I was wondering if anyone has any other tips about the process, as I've never done it before.



Also, I was wondering if most people tend to focus on one coin, and the best hardware to mine that, or if folks more commonly split their resources.