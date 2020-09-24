Buyer Beware: Newegg Shipping EVGA RTX 3080s Without Retail Boxes

Jun 21, 2016
Thats odd. Bots buy up all the boxes? Newegg employees selling boxes for 2k on ebay?

Either way I shiped out a bunch of gpus in bulk packaging and never had a issue with damage (the trick is to not use a massively oversized box)
 
MrGuvernment

Aug 3, 2004
Seems shady..

There's a chance Newegg is doing this to keep RTX 3080s in stock by any means necessary, even if it means grabbing bulk items that were probably meant for pre-built machines.
Than they should be selling these as open box or OEM and at a lower price....seems like NewEgg trying to pull a quick one....
 
Burticus

Nov 7, 2005
I guess two questions come into play here

1) Did they sell for MSRP? If so, and they got shipped bulk... that's not great
2) Were they from Newegg or one of their "marketplace" sellers? I HATE that Newegg has started doing that, anyone can resell anything and people associate it with the majority reseller name (Amazon has this problem too)

3) I know I said 2, but.... do the cards work? Are they legit? These would be secondary for me, if I purchased a retail card, I want a retail box no matter what.
 
erek

Dec 19, 2005
what if the workers behind the scenes are fed up and just slapped them in there due to the pressures

seems not too unlike fast food workers spitting in food?
 
Krenum

Apr 29, 2005
Burticus said:
I guess two questions come into play here


2) Were they from Newegg or one of their "marketplace" sellers? I HATE that Newegg has started doing that, anyone can resell anything and people associate it with the majority reseller name (Amazon has this problem too)
Yeah me too, I won't even buy the product if it comes from a marketplace seller, I don't want to deal with the headache in case something happens.
 
erek

Dec 19, 2005
exlink said:
Since a few years ago when they were sold off to that Chinese company.
yah, it's now a Chinese state owned setup that's potentially a front for data mining and gathering personal info :(
 
sc5mu93

Jul 11, 2018
exlink said:
Since a few years ago when they were sold off to that Chinese company.
did not know this. I stopped buying stuff there when they started charging 3 bucks or so for Rush processing which meant "we will sit on your order a little less for more money."
 
