Buy my Junk!

Throughout the week I'll try to test this stuff out more, and I will price individually/group it better. I am still working on getting things posted and photographed. Feel free to throw out offers on whatever. Most things do not have original boxes. If there is something specific you want info on, PLEASE ask. I'm trying to pay a vet bill so I'm just scrounging up everything I have collecting dust to get sell off.
I live in the metro Atlanta area and can hand deliver for free anywhere within 100ish miles of the city. (if buying enough stuff to make it worth the drive time)
Prices are shipped with fee free, as-is.
I will discount on combined items. Prices are obo.
-Gigabyte p25x v2 laptop. i7 4710 and a gtx 880m. $325
awesome 1080p gaming laptop. Battery doesn't hold much of a charge, but it's pretty much a given in this genre anyway. Display has a darker ring around the display, but it's common on these. It's not really noticeable in game or during normal use.
-Crate full of routers $130
7 routers and cables. Most have ddwrt.
tplink archers, wrt routers (including an original 54g), asus 56r...
1 orbi satellite.
-wrt3200 $50 (with linksys refurb box) SOLD
Includes a fan that I can remove if requested. Holes used were already there so you wouldn't even know. It has ddwrt loaded on it. I can probably load stock back on it if desired, just ask.
-wrt1200 $35 (with linksys refurb box) Sold
Also has ddwrt. I originally used the fan pictured with the on this before upgrading
-Network accessories bundle $65
2 wifi Range extenders and 4 powerline adapters
-4 powerline adapters (3 matching, 1 oddball, but they all talk together) $45
3 tplinks and 1 zyxel.
-tp link range extender $25
Has box. Used for a few days before going a different route.
-netgear n300 wifi extender $20
has box. Impulse bought on sale, set it up, but I didn't need so it got boxed back up.
-samsung s7 g930F $40
unlocked and rootable international edition. Can be rom'ed unlike most galaxies.
has screen burn in from google maps.
would make a good project phone or kids phone.
I'll include a 128gb sd card for $5 more
-Water cooling junk $45 (low expectations)
2 reservoirs
1 thermal take 80mm res that idk if there are fittings for anymore
2 unconfirmed pumps
1 120mm radiator
1 240mm radiator
Both board combos $75.
-i3 4150 combo $55 SOLD
Just pulled last week from an upgrade.
Cpu, 12gb ddr3, mobo
-a8 combo $25
Been in storage for about a year, but it worked fine before upgrading to the i3.
-box-o-fans $60
5 120mm fans, a hand full of smaller ones and a few larger ones. Want anything specific? ask
-120gb sata ssd $10 SOLD
-8gb (2x4gb) ddr3 ripjaws $25
-gtx 560ti $25
pictures:
