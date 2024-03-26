buy 32GB or 16GB to add to existing 16GB?

My memory usage is consistently over 80%, and I'm getting little lags that are annoying. I have a ton of tabs open at all times, but that's how I roll and I'm not going to change. I have 16gb of ADATA DDR4 3000 in my rig currently. Should I add 2X8 GB (which would be enough), or buy 2X16GB and a) add to existing 16 (for a total of 48GB), or b) replace 16 gb (for a total of 32GB)? I can't find the exact RAM I have, I can only find ADATA 3200. If I could buy the exact same RAM I'd do it. 16GB is about $40, 32 is about $60: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...dacaef70INT&ref=ppx_pop_mob_b_asin_title&th=1
I web browse with a crap ton of tabs, but also play games (Elden Ring, Diablo IV, etc.) at 1080p.
Thanks for your advice!
