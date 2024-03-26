buy 32GB or 16GB to add to existing 16GB?

In some mobo's, mixing different ram works fine, in others it can cause major stability issues, and using all 4 ram slots can have some side effects too.Generally, regardless of the amount, using only 2 slots is usually the easiest, most stable option, unless of course, you can only reach the total amount you need by using all 4 slots...It just depends on how picky your memory controller is and if it can or cannot handle the variations in speeds, timings, voltages ect between the different sticks...And given the age of your rig, I would not count on 4 sticks being stable though...I know that in every system I have ever built (>100) for myself & my clients in the past 10 years and in the present day, where all 4 slots were utilized, I ALWAYS used matching sets that were all purchased at the same time, and have never had any issues whatsoever...Note that the majority of these rigs were spec'd for 32-64GB, due to the client's work requirements.And until recently, 16GB was the largest size sticks available, but thankfully that era is over, so the last 4 rigs all had 128GB, via 4x 32GB sticks