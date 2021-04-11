Building shelves

I don't know if this will fit in this forum but in any case I'll try. I want to build shelves with 2"x3" studs and 1"x10" boards. So I was wondering should I use #8 screws on the side of the 2"x3" studs into the 2"x3" "brace". Should the screws and pilot holes both be about 2-3/4" or 3"?

And for screwing the 1" boards on the 2"x3" "brace", should I use #6 screws with a length of 1-3/4" or 2"? I think I'll be using softwoods like pine and spruce so would the drill bits be about 3/32" for the #6 and 7/64" for the #8 screws?