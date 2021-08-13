Building new pc

So im about to build a pc and im getting a asus hero xiii mobo.It has slots for 4 m2 solid states 2 x 4 and 2 x 3 pcie.So i was looking on a 250 GB 4.0 pcie samsung 980 pro for windows 10 soon 11I dont install games on the windows drive, so its gona be open office and few other smaller programs and drivers.That should be enough ? Or shoul di buy a 500 GB just for the lols.Then im gona buy 1tb for games due to the 2 gb cost twice as much.And for last im gona buy a 500 gb 970 evo plus for my own storage stuff.So i still have 1 more slot but i think this would be more than enoughCorrect me if im wrong or come with ur second opinion or tell me what other better brand to choose than samsung ?