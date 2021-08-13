Building new pc

Psycrow
So im about to build a pc and im getting a asus hero xiii mobo.
https://rog.asus.com/dk/motherboards/rog-maximus/rog-maximus-xiii-hero-model/
It has slots for 4 m2 solid states 2 x 4 and 2 x 3 pcie.
So i was looking on a 250 GB 4.0 pcie samsung 980 pro for windows 10 soon 11
I dont install games on the windows drive, so its gona be open office and few other smaller programs and drivers.
That should be enough ? Or shoul di buy a 500 GB just for the lols.
https://www.samsung.com/dk/memory-storage/nvme-ssd/980-pro-pcle-4-0-nvme-m-2-ssd-250gb-mz-v8p250bw/
Then im gona buy 1tb for games due to the 2 gb cost twice as much.
https://www.samsung.com/dk/memory-storage/nvme-ssd/980-pro-pcle-4-0-nvme-m-2-ssd-1tb-mz-v8p1t0bw/
And for last im gona buy a 500 gb 970 evo plus for my own storage stuff.
https://www.samsung.com/dk/memory-storage/nvme-ssd/970-evoplus-nvme-m2-ssd-500gb-mz-v7s500bw/
So i still have 1 more slot but i think this would be more than enough
Correct me if im wrong or come with ur second opinion or tell me what other better brand to choose than samsung ?
