Jerricho28
- May 23, 2020
Hello there, as the topic says, I'm building my first PC and appreciate any help. I have been mostly using PCPartPicker and found an outline of a build which I really like and is within my budget. However, as I am not experienced I am asking for help to see if I can getting everything at efficient cost. I'm looking at a $1,500 budget which can be flexible to $1,600-1,700 although keeping 1,500 if my preference. I am also looking into streaming as a capability for the PC as I am interested in it.
The games I expect to play are as follows:
Destiny 2
Apex Legends
League of Legends
Sea of Thieves
COD:MW(Warzone)
Cyberpunk 2077
Rust
CSGO
Valorant
and some other games
I'm looking to run at high settings hopefully peak and also looking to convert this also into streaming.
The build is AMD and these are the parts
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor
Team GX2 512 GB 2.5" Solid State Drive
I should note, I already have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. I appreciate the help again and would thank you greatly if you can also teach me a bit on how certain things work as I'm extremely interested in the computers and want to delve myself deeper.
