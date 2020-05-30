GeIL EVO POTENZA 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory

Hello there, as the topic says, I'm building my first PC and appreciate any help. I have been mostly using PCPartPicker and found an outline of a build which I really like and is within my budget. However, as I am not experienced I am asking for help to see if I can getting everything at efficient cost. I'm looking at a $1,500 budget which can be flexible to $1,600-1,700 although keeping 1,500 if my preference. I am also looking into streaming as a capability for the PC as I am interested in it.The games I expect to play are as follows:Destiny 2Apex LegendsLeague of LegendsSea of ThievesCOD:MW(Warzone)Cyberpunk 2077RustCSGOValorantand some other gamesI'm looking to run at high settings hopefully peak and also looking to convert this also into streaming.The build is AMD and these are the parts-I heard the Noctua is overpriced and overhypedI should note, I already have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. I appreciate the help again and would thank you greatly if you can also teach me a bit on how certain things work as I'm extremely interested in the computers and want to delve myself deeper.