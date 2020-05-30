Building My First PC

Hello there, as the topic says, I'm building my first PC and appreciate any help. I have been mostly using PCPartPicker and found an outline of a build which I really like and is within my budget. However, as I am not experienced I am asking for help to see if I can getting everything at efficient cost. I'm looking at a $1,500 budget which can be flexible to $1,600-1,700 although keeping 1,500 if my preference. I am also looking into streaming as a capability for the PC as I am interested in it.

The games I expect to play are as follows:
Destiny 2
Apex Legends
League of Legends
Sea of Thieves
COD:MW(Warzone)
Cyberpunk 2077
Rust
CSGO
Valorant
and some other games

I'm looking to run at high settings hopefully peak and also looking to convert this also into streaming.

The build is AMD and these are the parts

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor


Noctua NH-U12S 55 CFM CPU Cooler
-I heard the Noctua is overpriced and overhyped

MSI X570-A PRO ATX AM4 Motherboard


GeIL EVO POTENZA 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory



Team GX2 512 GB 2.5" Solid State Drive


Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive


Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB WINDFORCE OC 3X Video Card


Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 (w/o ODD) ATX Mid Tower Case


EVGA SuperNOVA G3 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply


I should note, I already have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. I appreciate the help again and would thank you greatly if you can also teach me a bit on how certain things work as I'm extremely interested in the computers and want to delve myself deeper.
 
