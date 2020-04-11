Building Computer for Little Cousin

legcramp
Hey guys building a PC for my little cousin who is back home from school because of the lock down... Nothing to do but game now no graphics work, no streaming, just gaming.
Anyways, I picked this build for him and it needs to include a monitor. Total price is around $1500.
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/9QTxk6
What do ya'll think?
