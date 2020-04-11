Building Computer for Little Cousin

legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
10,896
Hey guys building a PC for my little cousin who is back home from school because of the lock down... Nothing to do but game now 😂 no graphics work, no streaming, just gaming.

Anyways, I picked this build for him and it needs to include a monitor. Total price is around $1500.

https://pcpartpicker.com/list/9QTxk6

What do ya'll think?
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,269
Looks pretty solid I assume you’re using the wraith cooler? (Also get him the 10y warranty from evga for an extra 60$ If you can, For the peace of mind)
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2003
Messages
13,555
legcramp said:
What do ya'll think?
Click to expand...
Swap the SSD for a 1TB version. Buy something other than Samsung, it won't make a difference in performance but running out of space will certainly be annoying.

And pick up an eight-core if you can. No reason to buy only six if buying today so you don't have to buy a new one later on and figure out what to do with the one you have, unless that's the plan, of course.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top