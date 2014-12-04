Building a PC in a Pelican Case

At my work, I have a lot of down time, sometimes several hours when there is nothing to do. I have a small work area where I could put a desktop computer except other people use the area when I'm off. I don't want to lug around a whole desktop all the time and a laptop seems too weak or too expensive to get the kind of power I want out of it. I'm curious if anyone has ever thought of building a "portable" desktop computer. I'm thinking of getting a large pelican box/duratool case and mounting an LCD monitor to the lid and essentially using the bottom of the box to mount the motherboard and everything else. I would just modify the box to allow to install fans and mate the LCD and PSU so I could run a single power cable out to the plug. Has anyone attempted this before? What other things should I consider before taking on this project?
I should also mention, I want to try this route because I can get a much more powerful computer for the price, as well as having the option of upgrading it in the future.
