Building a PC in a Pelican Case

i've actually built a few machines exactly like this, pelican case and all. i only have one picture at home here, but i can get you more tomorrow probably.i took this halfway through to show a friend, so please excuse the cable management. i forget the exact dimensions/model of the case, but as you can see it was perfect for a 23" monitor. get one with a vesa mount directly on the back. i drilled four holes, bolted through, and added a bit of silicone. you don't need to worry about the weight of the monitor, the hinges on these cases are study as fuck. once you reach a certain point it "pops" open and it's not going anywhere.you can get as fancy as you want with recessed power, data, audio, etc. google search for recessed stuff like that, not hard to find. keep in mind every hole you drill is another chance for water/whatever to get in. i had originally planned to do all that as well, but decided against it.as far as incorporating bare pc components, not sure that's a great idea. get a horizontal matx case and somehow affix that to the pelican so you can get at it easily. that's what i'd do anyway. i've just purpose built a couple with mac mini's. can kinda see the plexi shelf i cut out, screws through the side of the case into the shelf. super simple. works though.