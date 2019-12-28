Building a CD-Ripping Tower

The best way was to get these SATA port multiplier bridge boards. They turn one SATA port into five, BUT these ones in particular also had a USB3 port. So two of those in the case would give me 10 drives on two very fast, very un-cluttered buses. The main problem with this plan is that the only company still making this board has suddenly discontinued it! Here's a link . Note that the duplicator case has no logic board, thus no PCI slots. But it does have a whole slew of what is often referred to as "SCSI" bracket slots, which is exactly what that bridge board fits in to. So this would have been good but it appears that's no longer an option.​

So idea number two. Two more simple, single USB3 to SATA bridge boards, and then a pair of more traditional internal port multipliers to turn two USB3 ports again into 10 SATA drives. But again, problem. The variety of different SATA port multiplier boards has greatly decreased over the past few years. There used to be many that were boards on those same SCSI port brackets, but with all of their ports facing internal (which is what I would need for this application). Now when you look for these port multipliers, all you seem to get is boards made to have one port facing out, and the other 5 facing in, AND they don't include the bracket. Given the limited mounted options inside this optical tower, I don't see how I could use boards like that inside this case. And using this method would give me 4 boards total which is kind of a lot, again given the limited space.​

The last idea I had was a modern version of my old setup. Basically I'd buy an 11+ port USB3 hub, and buy 11 USB 3 to SATA/IDE adapters. It would work, and even with all 11 drives on one USB bus, there would still be 4x the needed bandwidth even at peak read speed on all 11 drives. But there are a few downsides with this option too. Because USB hubs come in cases, I should be able to mount the hub to the inside wall easy enough. But how do I power it? I have plenty of SATA and ATA power connectors, but all the hubs I've seen want power from an external AC adapter and in via a round DC plug. The voltage is probably right and the amps are probably more than ample but the connector is all wrong.



The other problem with this plan is the USB3 to SATA adapters. There are MANY cheap USB3 to SATA adapters, but nearly all of them are made for 2.5" hard drives, and plug in to the data AND power connectors on the drive. That clearly won't work in this case, my drives need to be powered by my tower's real power supply. There are some "old style" adapters that have a USB dongle, with a short SATA cable, and a dedicated external power supply. I could just omit the power supply easy enough, but the problem is more the cost of 11 of these adapters.​