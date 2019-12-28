Building a CD-Ripping Tower

Discussion started by l008com, Nov 25, 2019.

    l008com

    I do CD ripping as a side biz. I use a Mac Pro as the computer, and I have a very custom built tower that holds 7 SATA optical drives, connected via USB2 to a USB2 hub, which then connects to the Mac.

    It worked well enough over the years but it's time to upgrade to a better setup. I bought a duplicator tower, which is a case made just for holding optical drives. It holds 11 total. The SATA drives themselves from the old tower are fine and so I transferred them over. It's just the case and data connections that need modernizing.

    But here's the million dollar question. How do you connect 10 (forget that last one) optical drives to a Mac? I had come up with a few ways but now I'm running into trouble.

    Plan A
    The best way was to get these SATA port multiplier bridge boards. They turn one SATA port into five, BUT these ones in particular also had a USB3 port. So two of those in the case would give me 10 drives on two very fast, very un-cluttered buses. The main problem with this plan is that the only company still making this board has suddenly discontinued it! Here's a link. Note that the duplicator case has no logic board, thus no PCI slots. But it does have a whole slew of what is often referred to as "SCSI" bracket slots, which is exactly what that bridge board fits in to. So this would have been good but it appears that's no longer an option.​

    Plan B
    So idea number two. Two more simple, single USB3 to SATA bridge boards, and then a pair of more traditional internal port multipliers to turn two USB3 ports again into 10 SATA drives. But again, problem. The variety of different SATA port multiplier boards has greatly decreased over the past few years. There used to be many that were boards on those same SCSI port brackets, but with all of their ports facing internal (which is what I would need for this application). Now when you look for these port multipliers, all you seem to get is boards made to have one port facing out, and the other 5 facing in, AND they don't include the bracket. Given the limited mounted options inside this optical tower, I don't see how I could use boards like that inside this case. And using this method would give me 4 boards total which is kind of a lot, again given the limited space.​

    Plan C
    The last idea I had was a modern version of my old setup. Basically I'd buy an 11+ port USB3 hub, and buy 11 USB 3 to SATA/IDE adapters. It would work, and even with all 11 drives on one USB bus, there would still be 4x the needed bandwidth even at peak read speed on all 11 drives. But there are a few downsides with this option too. Because USB hubs come in cases, I should be able to mount the hub to the inside wall easy enough. But how do I power it? I have plenty of SATA and ATA power connectors, but all the hubs I've seen want power from an external AC adapter and in via a round DC plug. The voltage is probably right and the amps are probably more than ample but the connector is all wrong.

    The other problem with this plan is the USB3 to SATA adapters. There are MANY cheap USB3 to SATA adapters, but nearly all of them are made for 2.5" hard drives, and plug in to the data AND power connectors on the drive. That clearly won't work in this case, my drives need to be powered by my tower's real power supply. There are some "old style" adapters that have a USB dongle, with a short SATA cable, and a dedicated external power supply. I could just omit the power supply easy enough, but the problem is more the cost of 11 of these adapters.​

    There were SO many options available just 5 years ago, but they all seem to have gone away. If you have any suggestions for solving any of these problems, or if you can think of a totally different way to connect all these drives to a Mac, affordably, please let me know. Note that while this Mac Pro does have PCI slots, I will likely be using this tower with newer Macs soon enough so solutions that require PCI slots (besides a PCI USB3 adapter) aren't really practical.

    Here's a picture of the old setup:

    The case is a true hack-job. It's an old Blue & White G3 PowerMac case, with the drive framework out of two different PC towers riveted in place. Then with PowerMac G4 plastic trim bolted in place of the G3 stuff. I created this monstrosity a very long time ago. And it has worked pretty well but it's time to upgrade.

    Here's a picture in action, working on a batch of CDs:
     
  Nov 25, 2019 Kardonxt
    Kardonxt

    All of the "duplicator towers" I have had the displeasure of using have been stand alone like these, https://www.amazon.com/Copystars-Duplicator-CD-DVD-Burner-Copier/dp/B005NVCR1G?th=1

    They make more expensive units with internal image storage as well.

    I know that doesn't really answer your question but seems like a much more stable solution.

    Otherwise it may make more sense to build a windows or Linux box that can just use standard raid controllers and cram it in your replicator. Having this all have to connect back to a Mac is the real killer here.
     
  Nov 25, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    Yup I already have the tower, it is of that same style, but with 11 total bays and SATA power connectors. I've already transplanted the guts from the old setup into it. Meaning only 7 of 11 bays are used, and it's still USB2.
     
  Nov 25, 2019 SticKx911
    SticKx911

    ... How much do you charge for ripping cd's? I have a binder full I've been wanting to rip, but I always get too lazy. :(
     
  Nov 25, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    Probably best if I PM you if we're going to be talking about business specifics :)
     
  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    Here are a couple of pics of the new case I'm working with. Right now it has the 7 optical drives and USB2 guts from the old case in it. But soon it will hopefully be filled with 11 drives and a USB3 interface, one way or another.

    IMG_9423.jpeg


    IMG_9424.jpeg
     
  Nov 26, 2019 Kardonxt
    Kardonxt

    The main difference is that the ones linked are standalone and do not need to be connected to a pc or mac to operate. I think you are doing yourself a disservice by building a hodge podge unit of adapters and cables when you could just buy a real duplicator instead of an empty tower with a boat load of 5 -1/4 bays
     
  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    I am not building a duplicator, I am building a CD Ripping tower. It has to be connected to a computer.
     
  Nov 26, 2019 Kardonxt
    Kardonxt

    ahhhhh, sorry it took me multiple post to realize your were ripping CDs and not burning copies lol. Now everything makes more sense.

    Does this have to run on your mac? It seems much easier to cram a micro atx or itx mobo in that ripping tower with a sata expansion card.

    As far as option C, powering the hub should be simple. As long as the hub uses 12v power you can just bypass the 12 dc converter and splice into the 12 rail on the PSU. The same goes for if you use the sata to USB cables that accept external power. You should be able to cut the ACs and splice them into your PSU easily enough.

    For plan B to work your SATA adapter needs to be PM aware which I would assume most USB SATA adapters are not. I could be wrong but since it's not required by the SATA spec I doubt they put in the extra effort.

    Similar to option A I see several SCSI mounted eSATA to 5 port SATA port replicators still available. You might be able to run a couple of these through eSATA to USB adapters but hard to say if the eSATA adapters are Port Multiplier aware.
     
  Nov 26, 2019 Zepher
    Zepher

    Just curious, does your setup rip sequentially or can it rip all at the same time?
     
  Nov 26, 2019 Master_shake_
    Master_shake_

    hack the ripper.png

    this one does 9 at a time
     
  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    It does have to connect to a Mac. Thus it has to be some form of external connection. USB3 is ideal because I can use it easily with future machines.

    At this point I've pretty much decided I'm just going to go with the internally mounted USB hub, and eleven USB to SATA adapters. It's not the most graceful solution but it should work well once I get everything together in there.
     
  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    All at the same time. Because of course otherwise, USB2 would be more than sufficient for one CD drives at a time.
     
  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

  Nov 26, 2019 Master_shake_
    Master_shake_

    easy

    msata ssd as a boot drive

    a sata raid hba

    and the rest are plugged in to the motherboard

    add some custom sata power cables and 9 instances of dbpoweramp

    then all cd's are in folders with band/cd name/song title.

    it uses cd database for names and stuff
     
  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    So it's not a device connected to a computer, it "is" a computer. That's not going to work for me, Mine need to be an external device so I can plug them into Macs. So ideally USB3
     
  Nov 26, 2019 Master_shake_
    Master_shake_

    can you find a sata interface that can daisy chain off firewire?
     
  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    There are some but i'd need 6 of them, and they are expensive. And even firewire would start to get pretty crowded bandwidth wise. Plus firewire is long since abandoned on Macs. I'd have to run the whole thing through a thunderbolt-firewire adapter. It would be better to go with USB3
     
  Nov 26, 2019 Zepher
    Zepher

  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

  Nov 26, 2019 Zepher
    Zepher

  Nov 26, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    That could work if those USB to SATA adapters supported Port Multiplication. I don't think any of them do?
     
  Nov 27, 2019 Kardonxt
    Kardonxt

    Not to keep beating a dead horse but I believe you could build a PC and share the drives to your Mac over the network. https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203973 (not sure if this supports multiple disc however.)

    Otherwise the USB adapters do sound like your best bet, just a little jank lol. Heck for not much more than the sata to usb adapters you could just buy a bunch of USB roms.
     
  Nov 27, 2019 lightsout
    lightsout

    Curious what exactly this is used for. How do you make money ripping cd’s.

    Other than being a member of a scene group I don’t get it.
     
  Nov 27, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    That definitely would not work. You have to ask to share each disc one by one. It's not really "drive" sharing, it's "mounted disc volume" sharing. This particular option definitely would not be practical.
     
  Nov 27, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    I don't know what a "scene group" is. But it's a CD ripping service. People with large CD collections pay me to rip their CDs for them. I can do large collections in a few days. It would take the average person with a laptop CD ROM drives months or even years to do 1000 CDs in their space time, at the snails pace. Plus these days many computers don't even have optical drives. If you go to the third website in my signature, you can get more info on the service.
     
  Nov 27, 2019 lightsout
    lightsout

    That’s pretty cool. I didn’t realize there would be a need for something like that these days.
     
  Nov 27, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    I've been doing it for many years. It's just a side biz, I don't get a ton of customers. But enough that it's worth upgrading my ripping tower. And the lack of optical drives in new machines is probably helping to shake out the remaining people out there that still have unripped CD collections.
     
  Nov 27, 2019 Zepher
    Zepher

    occasionally, I'll grab a stack of my CD's to re-rip (they were originally ripped at 128 or 192 back in the day)

    I use an Apple drive on my PC,

    IMG_2127.JPG IMG_2138.JPG IMG_2139.JPG
     
  Dec 28, 2019 l008com
    l008com

    Ok new situation. I use the following cables, formerly the USB2 and now the USB3, to turn this tower into a nice clean USB device. But in the past i've had to cut and drill very ugly holes into cases. Even with a Dremel, the squares you need are small enough that you're always going to end up making a mess.

    cablesusb.jpg

    My case has a bunch of what are called "SCSI" sized mounting bracket spots on the back. Are there any standard brackets made that I could buy? It would essentially be a flat piece of metal with all of the proper screw holes and port hole already cut nice and clean. Then I could just screw it in to the back fo my case (or rivet it).

    This USB2 cable comes with the USB2 version of the exact style of bracket I'm looking for. Except for the taller USB3 port. And I already have the cable, I just want the bracket.
    https://www.serialgear.com/serialgear_usb_serial_products.cfm?sku=USBG-2BBQ&catid=&cats=
     
