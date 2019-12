$130 for 2700x vs $230 for 3600x — would you really pay $100 more for the six core over the last gens eight core? Current prices make this an easy choice if you ask me. 8 core 16 thread game development is absolutely coming.



He pays $130 for the 2700x now and can still upgrade to a newer higher core AM4 when that need arises - just like he could if he bought the 3600x now. But he has an extra $100 in his pocket. Not only that but since the 2700x is quite equitable to the console CPUs you know that CPU will be be fully capable for the next 5-6 years of gaming until the next, next console platform rolls out.



$130 CPU capable of keeping up with whatever game devs write code for during the next 5-6 years? Yes please.



3700x even better - but now you are talking nearly triple the CPU cost for maybe 15% more performance. Spend that $200–$300 more on a better GPU IMO. 2080 instead of 2060 or so. 50% improvement for the same money.

