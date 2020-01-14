Build Update - Gaming Rig - Suggestions Please

Folks, I'm out of the loop as far as new hardware goes, but am looking to upgrade my PC for the upcoming Half Life Alyx and Cyberpunk 2077 releases. I also play a fair amount of PUBG, but that game is so buggy and error ridden that I know there's no way to guarantee good performance on any build. I'd appreciate suggestions, particularly on Motherboard, RAM, Processor, air cooling, and video card. Budget: around $1,250 with room to wiggle. If this is unreasonable, please let me know. What's Staying: Silverstone FT-02 case (it's a large case, for those not familiar, will support full ATX mobo size) PSU - Seasonic X750 Hard Drives 27" Catleap 1440p monitor (possibly upgraded to a 4k in the next year or two) What I Need: Video Card: Looking at an RTX 2070 Super, but open to other possibilities. May do VR in the future, so want a card capable of that. Processor/Mobo: On an Intel setup now, I could go Intel or AMD. I want speed and stability. I'm fine with manually overclocking (if that's still a thing, I think there's all sorts of built in turbo-boost stuff built in these days.) Needs to have onboard LAN and soundcard. Cooling: My case should be able to handle any of the major air coolers. Water Cooling not really an option because there's not a place to mount the radiator. RAM: What's the standard for a gaming PC these days? I assume 16 gig minimum, but, if 32 gigs is the standard, then I'm fine with that. I don't really care about RGB or other lighting on any of the needed components as my case doesn't have a window. If you were looking at upgrading under these circumstances, what hardware would you go with?