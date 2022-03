BlueLineSwinger said: What's your budget? Do you intend to bring over any parts from an old PC? Any intended use other than gaming? What games? Do you need WiFi or is ethernet sufficient?



Also, maybe take some time and peruse past threads on builds for some ideas. We can't do all the work for you. Click to expand...

Hey thanks for the reply.No budget set but I'm trying to stay on the low/moderate end for this one. I will not bring over any parts from an old PC. I play games like Tarkov, New World, and various cheaper games on Steam (enjoy trying random pc games having recently come over from console). Not concerned with 4k, just would like 60fps at 1080 for most games. Other than gaming, just general home use for browsing, using MS office, etc. No wifi, it will be wired.I have been browsing websites, forums, and youtube a bit over the past month but in the end while I can spit out some model numbers and parts, ultimately I don't know enough about spec/details and what the difference is between them. I'm sure there are many kinds of caveats and nuances in building that I won't learn quickly enough to know on this first build. That said though, hears some random parts I've seen and noted for unknown reasons as possible parts. Would any of these be a good fit and something to work with for my build:- I5 12400F 2.5 GHz 6-Core Processor- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16gb (8gb x 2) 3600MHz (Perhaps I could get cheaper as I don't care to have RGB)- Samsung 980 SSD 1TB -or- WD Black 1TB SN750- Power Supply - Bronze vs Gold? How many watts do I need?- MOBO, not a clue! I think cpu and memory may not work if you get the wrong mobo though, right?- Case - Just plain, not concerned with looks just functional. NZXT H510 good enough for this build? (Would like mid-tower though)Maybe that's a start...and shows how much I don't know! haha