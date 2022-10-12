Build recommendation for 4-5 years

Temo2019

Hello fellas, so couple of days ago I gave my 4 year old pc (9700k,16gb RAM,MB,970 evo,2080 and psu) to my brother-in-law and now I'm without PC. Mainly I game AAA games on my 144hz 1440p LG monitor, no editing or coding etc,but for last years not so much and because of that we also bought 4k 120hz Sony tv (x90j) + switch (Nintendo) for couch gaming and family gatherings. My main goal is still to play on LG monitor, but wanna try also on TV (thus future proofing for 4k tv + maybe new monitor,dunno) All my builds always have been intel's latest gen cpu + nvidia gpu, but I haven't built for almost 5 years and now as I see things have kinda changed. My budget is something like 2k$ and I have to buy from amazon (no microcenter etc) I still have my pc case,cooler (dark rock pro 4) and couple of 4TB hdd's. What you guys recommend doing ? I saw that nvidia 4th series are upcoming and also intel and amd cpu's and all of this making me confused about new build. Should I also change my monitor or 1440p monitor + 4k TV combo is enough? Thanks in advance
 
Can I ask why only amazon?
With that, sometimes buying for 4-5 years doesn't always work out, but with AM5 now out, that should be good for that time frame, would be more a matter of chipset purchased and future CPUs. Buying the best with in your budget now, and considering a bump up in 3 year mark or so, depending what comes along... vs buying the highest end now.
1440p with a high Mhz is the sweet spot, you can usually play most AAA with everything cranked up, when using a higher end GPU.

4k is where things can get iffy unless you buy the absolutely highest end cards, so there goes $1k alone..
 
