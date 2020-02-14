Build Now or Wait?

Z

Zicro

[H]Lite
Joined
Oct 20, 2007
My current rig has been running for almost 5 years and is still going strong:

Complete Build:
Case: Corsair Air 540
Motherboard: Asus MAXIMUS VIII HERO
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.7ghz 1.38Vcore delid
Cooling: Corsair H100i push/pull
RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum 16GB DDR4-3000
SSD: 1TB Samsung 850 EVO
Graphics Card: Gigabyte Aorus 1080Ti Xtreme
Power Supply: Cooler Master V850
Monitor: Acer XB270HU 27" 1440p 144Hz

My new build I was thinking:

2020 Build

pcpartpicker.com pcpartpicker.com

It would primarily be used for gaming/streaming and maybe some light video editing in the future. Should I even consider a AMD Ryzen 3950x build?

Wait and see what happens in 2020 or build it now. Any suggestions?
 
B

BlueLineSwinger

Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2011
Definitely wait. Only reason to upgrade right now is if your current setup is for work and costing you money (i.e., lost time).

Intel and AMD both have new CPU lines coming up. AMD and Nvidia have new GPUs coming soon. In a few months or so things could look fairly different and get you more power per dollar.
 
