Build Now or Wait?

My current rig has been running for almost 5 years and is still going strong:
Complete Build:
Case: Corsair Air 540
Motherboard: Asus MAXIMUS VIII HERO
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.7ghz 1.38Vcore delid
Cooling: Corsair H100i push/pull
RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum 16GB DDR4-3000
SSD: 1TB Samsung 850 EVO
Graphics Card: Gigabyte Aorus 1080Ti Xtreme
Power Supply: Cooler Master V850
Monitor: Acer XB270HU 27" 1440p 144Hz
My new build I was thinking:
It would primarily be used for gaming/streaming and maybe some light video editing in the future. Should I even consider a AMD Ryzen 3950x build?
Wait and see what happens in 2020 or build it now. Any suggestions?
My new build I was thinking:
It would primarily be used for gaming/streaming and maybe some light video editing in the future. Should I even consider a AMD Ryzen 3950x build?
Wait and see what happens in 2020 or build it now. Any suggestions?