Build myself or use a system builder?

I found a thread where this was discussed 4 months ago so I'm posting a new one. My bad if there is a more current thread out there.



Right now I game on a MSI laptop I bought in 2017. I want to build a desktop again. I only got the laptop because I was traveling a lot for work but that is no longer the case.



I don't have a budget for this and am willing to go upwards of 3.5k to 4k for a new build.

I want to build it myself and choose the parts but I fear that may be impossible due to parts shortages. Would going with a system builder like Xidax or Origin PC be the best route? Also, what are your thoughts on a good company to go through?