Build Help: 790/690 on 13900k or AM5?

Had a past thread as I had continued staying on my 'aging' 5930k / Asus Rampage V Extreme. Goal is for this new setup to last another 5 years hopefully. I like to get the best out there to keep some level of future proofing.
Clearly, I was wrong thinking a 4090 would be utilized well in this platform lol (thanks!). Now, I'm on the fun road of upgrading. I'm stuck between a 13900K on a 690 or 790 platform vs the new AMD Chip on the AM5 platform. I'd like to stay below 1k if I can, but can flex to $1,500 for RAM / CPU / Mem. Would like to leave space for 2 M.2 drives to replace my SATA.
Few things / current build:
1. I will be Air Cooling and currently use a Silver Arrow IBE, would love options if I can use this or if there is a better upgrade.
2. I will NOT be upgrading my memory so really need a solid performer that can deal with a CPU O/C
3. I would like to be able to keep all 8 of my Hard drives if I can find 8 SATA ports or have the ability to drop in a card for it.
Here is my case to get an idea of why I want to keep the Air Cooling Vibe
Current Build I'm coming from :
Case: Lian Li PC-70 modded 10+fans MOBO: ASUS Rampage V x99 / 5930K @4.4ghz w/ SA IBE
RAM: 32gb Crucial Ballistix Sport GPU: EVGA 3090 FTW3 PSU: G2 1300
Monitor: LG 55GX 4k/120hz / Creative Sonic Carrier / AKG 65 Annie + Modmic
HD: Samsung 850 Pro 4x2TB, 3WD Red Pro 10tb, 1 Seagate Barracuda 10TB, 1 WD Hold 18tb
Questions:
- EVGA has the 690 classified for $329 and seems to good to be true and has 8 SATA slots and the Kingpin for 529. Price seems great but I've only used EVGA for GPU'S are they good? A friend said 690 would really fit my needs and to splurge on the chip instead.
Would this work? What other options would you consider? I really want to maximize my 4090 and set a minor overclock and set - forget about it. I don't like tinkering with my boards too long. I like overclocking in the begining to see what I can push, then downclock down until I need the boost.
- AM5: reading about people with compatibility issues. Anyone else having any? I like boards the ASUS extreme but it's 1k. Weird 1k is what gets you more SATA ports. I personally love all of the features these AMD boards have over intel.
- M.2 anyone use Sabrent had considered their 8tb but it's pricey and outse over budget but with the the EVGA 690 classified / 13900k I might be able to squeeze it but I don't want to jeapordize the build for an M.2 drive.
Thanks!
