Build Advice 4 Gaming - Thanks !

CharlesIII
n00b
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2016
- Messages
- 10
Howdy folks! It's been many years since I did a PC overhaul (still using an I7-4770K), so I am seeking advice from you to make sure I don't make any bad choices. I am looking to purchase a motherboard, memory (16 GB Minimum), NVMe SSD (at least 1TB), and CPU/Cooler (Intel preferred). I currently have a Lian Li medium tower case, GTX 1070 graphics card, and Seasonic 750W PSU that I intend to reuse. I also have a normal SSD that I intend to use in addition to the NVMe. I primarily use the computer for gaming (World of Warcraft - FOR THE ALLIANCE!, Diablo, Mechwarrior, etc.). I am looking to spend around 1000 dollars total. That should leave me with enough money to purchase one of the newer Nvidia graphics cards when they become available.
Also wanted to add that I have no intention of ovberclocking.
Thanks in advance for any assistance you could provide.
Also wanted to add that I have no intention of ovberclocking.
Thanks in advance for any assistance you could provide.