Buffett dumps TSMC shares

A sign of the times
"Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in February that it sold 86% of its shares in TSMC near the end of 2022, according to Nikkei. The quick turnaround broke away from the 92-year old investment tycoon’s usual strategy of making longer-term bets.
China staged its largest ever war games after Pelosi touched down in Taipei on 2 August, roundly denouncing the visit as violating its sovereignty.
Beijing views Taiwan, which has operated under an independent, democratic government for decades, as a breakaway province and pledged “reunification” by force if necessary. US intelligence assesses China will move on Taiwan within the coming decade, although if the Taiwanese are backed by the US the Chinese are unlikely to win and there will be huge casualties on both sides."
Source: https://fudzilla.com/news/56708-buffet-dumps-tsmc-shares
