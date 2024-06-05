Budget workstation ideas

P

philfromMPC

n00b
Joined
May 19, 2015
Messages
25
Hi all,
I'm currently on an HP z420 workstation (Xeon E5-1620 with 32 GB ram) and thinking of building a new PC. Its for office work, some small graphics and video editing. What should I look for with CPU, motherboard, and ram?

I have a separate videocard (Nvidia GT1030) and PSU and case already that I can use. So I'm looking at CPUs less than $250. I would like the motherboard to handle 3-4 harddrives (SATA or NVME; boot drive and regular storage on SSD; and archive storage on HDD), wi-fi is not a must. For RAM, I'm thinking of having 32GB minimum. I am willing to go with previous generation CPUs if they're still on the market. I don't know which CPUs to look at, so please point me in the right direction. Thanks
 
Unless this is an exercise in building a machine cause it's fun, buy another last gen HP workstation.

Otherwise I'd go with an am4 platform 16 thread cpu.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Dan_D
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top