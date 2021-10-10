Budget SFF Box Build

I am considering a new build (after using laptops primarily for the last 5-6 years) and wanted to see what considerations I should make based upon the latest hardware available.



Goals for the build: SFF, portable, under $1k, good for occasional gaming (civ vi, minecraft, etc), run off a 160W picopsu, have a TB3 port to plug into my Akitio TB3 Dock w/ 10gbe, as quiet as possible. Will use system for occasional handbrake as well.



A couple of these goals seem to back me into a corner, namely the requirement for TB3 in a small form factor, especially when combined with the desired power envelope and price point.



Here's what I've come up with so far:



Case: Reusing a Mini-ITX M5X Enclosure (2.3L) - $0

Power: Reusing a PicoPSU 160 - $0

Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming ITX/TB3 - $240

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G - $330

Cooler: Noctua NH-L9i chromax.black - $55

RAM: 16GB (2x8GB) HyperX Predator 4000MHz DDR4 CL19 - $173

SSD: Samsung 980 Pro 1TB - $177



Monitor/KB/Mouse will be re-used from a previous build. I know the cooler is an intel mounting version... it's a weird quirk of this motherboard that it has 115X mounting around an AM4 socket.



Total comes around just under $1k, but I imagine there are places I can shave a bit off. My only gripe with this build right now is the lack of PCIE 4.0 support in the motherboard... seems like a silly thing to leave out.



Not planning to go discrete on the GPU at this time.



Thoughts?