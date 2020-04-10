Budget SFF Advice

X

xrc

n00b
Joined
Apr 5, 2020
Messages
3
Hope everyone is doing ok and staying safe during these times. Wanted to get some advice on the "best" SFF build that can be bought around the $100 range. Options that I am reading up on:

- HP Elitedesk G2 with sixth generation i5
- Cheap NUC with 15watt i5
- Lenovo M93

Just looking for something to run Linux and internet, thank you in advance!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top