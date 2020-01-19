Budget Oculus Quest Rig

Discussion started by Benzino, Jan 19, 2020

  Jan 19, 2020
    Benzino

    Benzino [H]ard|Gawd

    If this is better suited for the VR forum it can certainly be moved.

    I have a buddy who is going to buy an Oculus Quest and wants a computer to do VR gaming. He is not tech savvy at all and just wants a shovel-ready computer to play VR games.

    He was looking at the following computer at Best Buy.
    https://www.bestbuy.com/site/ibuypo...lid-state-drive-black/6362980.p?skuId=6362980

    I don't know if the i5 will cut it for VR, 8GB RAM definitely won't but that's an easy upgrade.

    I'm looking to get him a build around that ~$700 price range, keeping in mind he has keyboard, monitor, and mouse to get also (can be separate from this discussion). Windows 10 licensing is separate also, just looking for a tower. I don't think he will be playing any non-VR games so I don't think he will need much of a monitor.

    I have a MicroCenter local to me but my buddy doesn't (lives about 4 hours away).

    I did some research and have a tentative build lined up with wiggle room. Open to recommendations, even if it includes scratching the build and starting over.

    https://pcpartpicker.com/list/nwNDJb
     
