Budget Oculus Quest Rig

If this is better suited for the VR forum it can certainly be moved. I have a buddy who is going to buy an Oculus Quest and wants a computer to do VR gaming. He is not tech savvy at all and just wants a shovel-ready computer to play VR games. He was looking at the following computer at Best Buy. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/ibuypo...lid-state-drive-black/6362980.p?skuId=6362980 I don't know if the i5 will cut it for VR, 8GB RAM definitely won't but that's an easy upgrade. I'm looking to get him a build around that ~$700 price range, keeping in mind he has keyboard, monitor, and mouse to get also (can be separate from this discussion). Windows 10 licensing is separate also, just looking for a tower. I don't think he will be playing any non-VR games so I don't think he will need much of a monitor. I have a MicroCenter local to me but my buddy doesn't (lives about 4 hours away). I did some research and have a tentative build lined up with wiggle room. Open to recommendations, even if it includes scratching the build and starting over. https://pcpartpicker.com/list/nwNDJb