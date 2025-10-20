Budget gpu upgrade for old system

My daughter has started to have some issues playing Baldur's Gate 3 when playing with her friends. Pretty sure she games at 1080p. The system is old, i5 7400, GTX 1060, 16 GB ram. I'm well out of the loop at this point in my life so not sure what would be a reasonable upgrade. Looks like the Intel options are not viable with this old of a system and was thinking maybe a RX 9060 XT? Or, is the system old enough that she needs to save up more and build an entire new system? I don't want her to spend $300 on a video card and it not make much of a difference if the cpu is still to slow or if the motherboard can't fully support it. I have a i5 7500 that I could swap in but didn't seem worth the effort. Thanks