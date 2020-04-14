Budget Gaming/Streaming PC for Minecraft

I am selecting a budget PC for my son that he wants to use for Minecraft/Roblox streaming. Is this configuration good enough for that?
What quality of streaming and gaming can be achieved on that computer? 1080px60FPS possible?
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 3.2 ГГц
DDR4 16 Гб 2400 МГц
HDD 1000 Гб 7200rpm,
SSD 480 Гб
Radeon RX 5700 8192 Мб
Windows 10 Home
