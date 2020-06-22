Budget AMD build

<a href="https://pcpartpicker.com/list/2cKYCL">PCPartPicker Part List
TypeItemPrice
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 1600 (12nm) 3.2 GHz 6-Core Processor$104.99 @ Amazon
MotherboardGigabyte B450M DS3H Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard$72.99 @ Best Buy
MemoryG.Skill Aegis 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3000 CL16 Memory$58.49 @ Newegg
Video CardMSI GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB VENTUS XS OC Video Card$196.95 @ Newegg
Prices include shipping, taxes, rebates, and discounts
Total (before mail-in rebates)$443.42
Mail-in rebates-$10.00
Total$433.42
Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-06-22 13:51 EDT-0400

So I donated plasma and sold a kidney, and I have this small build in mind

I am NOT a heavy gamer, I mostly play wow and overwatch, but I started playing COD Modern Warfare: warzone, and I saw that my i5 2500k and GTX 960 couldn't keep up.

Is this build able to play the games I have better? I currently have a:
i5-2500K
GTX 960
16 GB Ram
500GB SSD
4TB storage
My monitor is a 34" ultra wide... I did swap it out with a 24" 1920x1080 and saw vast improvement in gaming especially OW as I was able to play ultra, and COD I was able tp play on medium.

