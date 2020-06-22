Budget AMD build

So I donated plasma and sold a kidney, and I have this small build in mindI am NOT a heavy gamer, I mostly play wow and overwatch, but I started playing COD Modern Warfare: warzone, and I saw that my i5 2500k and GTX 960 couldn't keep up.Is this build able to play the games I have better? I currently have a:i5-2500KGTX 96016 GB Ram500GB SSD4TB storageMy monitor is a 34" ultra wide... I did swap it out with a 24" 1920x1080 and saw vast improvement in gaming especially OW as I was able to play ultra, and COD I was able tp play on medium.