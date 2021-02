BSOD amdkmdag.sys

So tonight I got a BSOD which is apparently caused by amdkmdag.sysThis is the information in the dump file:crash dump file: C:\Windows\MEMORY.DMPThis was probably caused by the following module: amdkmdag.sys (0xFFFFF8042272EAE0)Bugcheck code: 0x7E (0xFFFFFFFFC0000005, 0xFFFFF8042272EAE0, 0xFFFFF40ED3E763B8, 0xFFFFF40ED3E75BF0)Error: SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED file path: C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\u0364232.inf_amd64_ac01b1fb8d253d0b\B364161\amdkmdag.sysproduct: ATI Radeon Family company: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. description: ATI Radeon Kernel Mode DriverBug check description: This bug check indicates that a system thread generated an exception that the error handler did not catch.A third party driver was identified as the probable root cause of this system error. It is suggested you look for an update for the following driver: amdkmdag.sys (ATI Radeon Kernel Mode Driver, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.).Google query: amdkmdag.sys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED I found a lot of people having this similar problems but no success in finding a real fix, if there is one. Everything on my system is updated, I ran DDU before installing the Radon driver, so is this common or is this a random error?