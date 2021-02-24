BSOD amdkmdag.sys

kilroy67
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2006
- Messages
- 1,098
So tonight I got a BSOD which is apparently caused by amdkmdag.sys
This is the information in the dump file:
On Tue 2/23/2021 8:09:50 PM your computer crashed or a problem was reported
crash dump file: C:\Windows\MEMORY.DMP
This was probably caused by the following module: amdkmdag.sys (0xFFFFF8042272EAE0)
Bugcheck code: 0x7E (0xFFFFFFFFC0000005, 0xFFFFF8042272EAE0, 0xFFFFF40ED3E763B8, 0xFFFFF40ED3E75BF0)
Error: SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED
file path: C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\u0364232.inf_amd64_ac01b1fb8d253d0b\B364161\amdkmdag.sys
product: ATI Radeon Family
company: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
description: ATI Radeon Kernel Mode Driver
Bug check description: This bug check indicates that a system thread generated an exception that the error handler did not catch.
A third party driver was identified as the probable root cause of this system error. It is suggested you look for an update for the following driver: amdkmdag.sys (ATI Radeon Kernel Mode Driver, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.).
Google query: amdkmdag.sys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED
I found a lot of people having this similar problems but no success in finding a real fix, if there is one. Everything on my system is updated, I ran DDU before installing the Radon driver, so is this common or is this a random error?
I found a lot of people having this similar problems but no success in finding a real fix, if there is one. Everything on my system is updated, I ran DDU before installing the Radon driver, so is this common or is this a random error?