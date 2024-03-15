Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Much doubt. Also, Ti scratches easily, so while it'd look beautiful at first, it'd quickly become a shit-show if you aren't careful with it.Are there any case manufacturers that sell brushed titanium PC cases? I think it'd be a beautiful material for a PC case to be made from.
It would, but we live in a world of £2k GPUs and £1k motherboards. A Ti case doesn't seem so excessive compared to that.A case made of titanium would be stupid expensive.
I have a bicycle with a brushed Ti frame that is now 10 years old, and still looks pretty nice. A PC case sees a lot less wear than a bike, so I think it would be fine.Also, Ti scratches easily, so while it'd look beautiful at first, it'd quickly become a shit-show if you aren't careful with it.
Lian Li and others gave up on aluminum mostly due to costs, so titanium seems like a huge stretch.
Used to have one of their aluminum cases a few decades ago. Cost was not the problem, the darned thing letting through every tiny bit of noise was.Lian Li and others gave up on aluminum mostly due to costs, so titanium seems like a huge stretch.
Mucho $$ for little, if any, REAL/ACTUAL benefit to the end user = extremely nice market demand = outrageous price = no interest from mfgr's due to low sales volumes....'nuff said
HOWEVER, in terms of durability, when milled, tempered, machined, and coated properly, this would not be an issue, seeins how Ti is used in the airframes, fuselages, and wing tips of most modern, supersonic fighter jets and spacecraft/launch vehicles. But of course, the cost of those uses is paid for by Uncle Sam & it's Aerospace conglomerates too
Probably the only benefit for us normal folks would be the "hey, lookie at what I got" factor...
I have to agree. The older I get the more I do things that make ME happy after years of makings others happy. If that's a shiny new piece of hardware that does it then so be it.Making me smile every day for the rest of my life is a massive real benefit. Perhaps you can't see it yourself, however it is objectively real and there.
Not only that, but aluminum is very soft compared to steel and scratches pretty easily. Customer machines that were made of aluminum back in the day were always scratched to shit.Lian Li and others gave up on aluminum mostly due to costs, so titanium seems like a huge stretch.
I am with you brother.I have to agree. The older I get the more I do things that make ME happy after years of makings others happy. If that's a shiny new piece of hardware that does it then so be it.
Steel, titanium and aluminium all have coincidentally almost the same stiffness to weight ratio. However, since titanium is lighter, that means that a case made to be the same weight as a steel case will have thicker panels, and since the thickness is a bigger contributer to stiffness than the material properties, a titanium case would end up significantly stiffer than a steel case of the same weight.Isn't titanium very flexible physically? Works well in aerospace because it handles the pressure and temperature changes so easily? Maybe it needs a stiffened alloy, but it doesn't sound like the most rigid thing to make a desktop box out of...
Trudat, and as for scratches, that would really depend on the coating material & process... I've seen various sized sheets of it which were heat-tempered & coated with a layer of a top quality, molecular-bonded epoxy urethane during the milling process, and it was damned near bulletproof...Steel, titanium and aluminium all have coincidentally almost the same stiffness to weight ratio. However, since titanium is lighter, that means that a case made to be the same weight as a steel case will have thicker panels, and since the thickness is a bigger contributer to stiffness than the material properties, a titanium case would end up significantly stiffer than a steel case of the same weight.
That is $25 for a 4"x4"x5/32" plate. You also got to consider the design, labor and machine costs to produce a case. We don't use titanium in our shop but for context our price ona sheet of steel 36"x96" is around $45. Aluminum is $50-200 depending on the quality and Stainless steel sheets are $200+Not as pricy as you think.
https://www.amazon.com/SQINAA-Thick...70sfhTga7Sd1nwh7fgrNZnkjDH7e3uTQaAgK1EALw_wcB
Yep, if you extrapolate that one small piece out to the amount that would be required for an average, basic ATX computer case, plus the required engineering/design work, and the milling & machining labor/time, you'd be talking ~$700-$1000, which I would think most average folks would consider as alot for a case, as do I. And I say this while acknowledging that I spent $250 for a Tower 900 years agoThat is $25 for a 4"x4"x5/32" plate. You also got to consider the design, labor and machine costs to produce a case. We don't use titanium in our shop but for context our price ona sheet of steel 36"x96" is around $45. Aluminum is $50-200 depending on the quality and Stainless steel sheets are $200+