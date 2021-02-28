Brought a launch fat backwards compatible PS3 back to life and wanted to share.

Anyway, I am going off on a tangent here but I guess COVID has gotten me really into trying new things around the house I haven't before and acquiring a launch edition Model CECHA01 version of the PS3 has always been something I've wanted to add to my game collection. Historically speaking the launch versions of the PS3 ran quite hot. There were also some questionable quality choices made by Sony regarding certain elements of the PS3 including the capacitors, and the thermal solutions for the CPU and GPU. In short, when starting down this path I discovered that a very large majority of the launch backwards compatible versions of the PS3 would certainly fail due to faulty capacitors which would over 80% of the time cause the dreaded YLOD or "Yellow Light of Death." I experienced this personally with my launch PS3 years ago when I had it, and at the time I had to send the PS3 into Sony to have them fix it for a fee. In any case as I was researching this I found a lot of helpful info online about this problem, and the general consensus is that if you truly want to fix this problem you have to start with replacing the faulty NEC/TOKIN capacitors. So not knowing anything about sawdering I started watching YouTube tutorials, and spent a little money and bought a simple sawdering kit. I purchased some really nasty fat PS3s locally and while some of them were simple fixes, two of them are so bad in shape that I decided to use their motherboards as practice boards and practiced removing their caps and just sawdering lines and things on them.



So I went to an electronics website and ordered capacitors that were recommended to me and others as being the best replacements for the ones on the PS3. Once I got those in I was ready to go. I fiddles for 3 hours on the placement of the caps only to end with no confidence in any of the work I did and not even sure it would power on. Well it did power on, and not only that but it stayed on... I left it on a running game for hours and I was shocked that it stayed on. I fixed it! I couldn't believe it. I was so proud of myself. Granted my work isn't clean or anything, but it's my first time trying and doing something I knew absolutely nothing about just 2 weeks ago.