A remake of the critically acclaimed game made on Unreal Engine 5 is coming out February 28, 2024.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/brothers_a_tale_of_two_sons_remake
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/brothers-a-tale-of-two-sons-remake
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2153350/Brothers_A_Tale_of_Two_Sons_Remake/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Sl8aKXPH7k
