brother hl-3170cdw printer keps getting jammed

I've had it for four years, and it's running stock equipment still. We bought this amazing paper a few years back,. and it's been perfect- until now.
The paper consistently gets stuck in the point where it's turning-over (after printing), in the back. Unfortunately, that could be caused be just about anything in the printer, so I was wondering if anyone has a "best-guess at what could be causinbg this?
I've reseated every [art in the printer, just to make sue it's all flowing smoothly. I see nothing staniong-out, but haven't take a close loo at the fusor area.
Or I could just eat ty spare toners, and buut a new one. They're only $180 now!
https://www.amazon.com/Brother-HLL3270CDW-Color-Wireless-Printer/dp/B07KGVTMHJ/ref=pd_sbs_229_t_2/139-1715161-6179762?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B07KGVTMHJ&pd_rd_r=c617a143-8b2a-4a4c-823d-55ee1d3ba18a&pd_rd_w=KDaZk&pd_rd_wg=Pzhkm&pf_rd_p=5cfcfe89-300f-47d2-b1ad-a4e27203a02a&pf_rd_r=QJSXNG5V49PN3JFBMDPF&psc=1&refRID=QJSXNG5V49PN3JFBMDPF
