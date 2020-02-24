brother hl-3170cdw printer keps getting jammed

I've had it for four years, and it's running stock equipment still. We bought this amazing paper a few years back,. and it's been perfect- until now.The paper consistently gets stuck in the point where it's turning-over (after printing), in the back. Unfortunately, that could be caused be just about anything in the printer, so I was wondering if anyone has a "best-guess at what could be causinbg this?I've reseated every [art in the printer, just to make sue it's all flowing smoothly. I see nothing staniong-out, but haven't take a close loo at the fusor area.Or I could just eat ty spare toners, and buut a new one. They're only $180 now!