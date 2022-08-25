Broken Asus 3090 strix?

So yesterday I started getting a ton of BSOD within minutes of running a game. So I reinstalled drivers, then used 3dmark to stress test and furmark and prime95 and no issues. But run a game and BSOD. So I swap the PSU, nope. At this point I'm thinking oh no and swap the 3090 Strix with my 3090 FTW3 from one of my other rigs and no BSOD. FPS in COD cold war is a good 10-15% higher too, but temps report 10c higher than my 3090 Strix. Do you guys think the Strix is broken? I bought the 3 year warranty from microcenter when I got the strix, but I don't want to make the trip there and waste time if it isn't broken.