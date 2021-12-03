Anyone familiar with the Brocade switches?
Came across this and looking to buy a used one https://forums.servethehome.com/ind...s-cheap-powerful-10gbe-40gbe-switching.21107/
Is there a config document for these switches I can reference for setting up L3 routing, VLANs, etc? I can't find anything via the interwebs.
EDIT: model Brocade ICX 6450-24P
