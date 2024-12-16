  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Broadcom paints huge AI future

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,721
Broadcom predicts that three of its clients, among hyperscalers, will deploy AI supercomputers with one million XPUs in fiscal 2027.

said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom, at the company's Q4 2024 earnings call.


Broadcom develops chips for AI, general-purpose data processing, or custom data center hardware — for multiple big-name companies, including Google and Meta. Broadcom and its customers identify the workload demands, such as AI training, inference, or data processing. Then, the company and its partners define the specifications of their chips and develop key aspects of their main differentiators, such as the architecture of processing units, leveraging Broadcom's expertise in silicon design. Broadcom then implements this architecture in silicon and equips it with platform-specific IP, caches, inter-chip interconnects, and interfaces. Broadcom-designed high-performance XPUs are then manufactured by TSMC.

Broadcom may sell its XPUs or custom ASICs directly to customers with long-term supply agreements depending on the contract with a particular customer. In addition, Broadcom may assist in developing products, charging for collaborative engineering and/or research and development efforts.



Broadcom's XPU business is a key ingredient of its strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for AI and cloud infrastructure, making it a critical player in the AI hardware ecosystem. The company believes that in 2027, the serviceable addressable market (SAM) for AI XPU and networking will be between $60 and $90 billion, and the firm is positioned to command a leading share of this market. It is unclear how the company counts SAM, though, as this year, Nvidia alone will earn about $100 billion selling its GPUs, DPUs, and networking hardware to the AI market.

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...says-three-ai-supercomputers-are-in-the-works
 
Compare & contrast Broadcom's position with that of Intel

TSMC founder says Intel has neither a strategy nor a CEO​

News
By Anton Shilov
published December 11, 2024
Intel could develop more money on proper AI chips than on foundry services

Morris Chang, the founder of TSMC, claims that Intel should have focused on the development of AI processors rather than on making chips using leading-edge nodes.


"I do not know why Pat resigned," said Chang at a press conference dedicated to the publication of his biography, Reuters reports. "I do not know if his strategy was bad or if he did not execute it well." [...] "Compared with AI, he seemed to focus more on becoming a foundry. Of course, now it seems that (Gelsinger) should have focused on AI."

Chang's criticism is understandable. Nvidia earns tens of billions of dollars per year selling AI processors, considerably more than TSMC earns on fabbing those chips. If Intel had competitive AI processors, it could make more money than it would on making chips for others, so it's easy to argue that an AI strategy should have been prioritized years ago.


https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...focus-on-ai-not-advanced-process-technologies
 
Marees said:
Compare & contrast Broadcom's position with that of Intel

TSMC founder says Intel has neither a strategy nor a CEO​

News
By Anton Shilov
published December 11, 2024
Intel could develop more money on proper AI chips than on foundry services

Morris Chang, the founder of TSMC, claims that Intel should have focused on the development of AI processors rather than on making chips using leading-edge nodes.


"I do not know why Pat resigned," said Chang at a press conference dedicated to the publication of his biography, Reuters reports. "I do not know if his strategy was bad or if he did not execute it well." [...] "Compared with AI, he seemed to focus more on becoming a foundry. Of course, now it seems that (Gelsinger) should have focused on AI."

Chang's criticism is understandable. Nvidia earns tens of billions of dollars per year selling AI processors, considerably more than TSMC earns on fabbing those chips. If Intel had competitive AI processors, it could make more money than it would on making chips for others, so it's easy to argue that an AI strategy should have been prioritized years ago.


https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...focus-on-ai-not-advanced-process-technologies
Click to expand...
Yeah, but corporate ego. If Intel was a commercial foundry it would be a member of a very select club. Otherwise, it's just Joe Average company
 

OpenAI to launch its first AI chip in 2026 with Broadcom, FT reports​

By Reuters

OpenAI is set to produce its first artificial intelligence chip next year in partnership with U.S. semiconductor giant Broadcom (AVGO.O), opens new tab, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
OpenAI plans to put the chip to use internally rather than make it available to external customers, the FT report said, citing one person close to the project.

Tan earlier this year had hinted at four new potential customers who were "deeply engaged" with the company to create their own custom chips, in addition to its three existing large clients.

https://www.reuters.com/business/op...hip-2026-with-broadcom-ft-reports-2025-09-05/
 

OpenAI Designs its First AI Chip in Collaboration with Broadcom and TSMC

by AleksandarK Oct 31st, 2024 12:38

OpenAI has assembled a dedicated chip team of approximately 20 people, led by former Google TPU engineers Thomas Norrie and Richard Ho. The company has secured manufacturing capacity with TSMC, targeting a 2026 timeline for its first custom-designed chip. While Broadcom's involvement leverages its expertise in helping companies optimize chip designs for manufacturing and manage data movement between chips—crucial for AI systems running thousands of processors in parallel—OpenAI is simultaneously diversifying its compute strategy. This includes adding AMD's Instinct MI300X chips to its infrastructure alongside its existing NVIDIA deployments.
 
  • In-House Chip Development with Broadcom: OpenAI has chosen Broadcom as its primary design partner for its AI chip, scheduled for completion in 2026. Broadcom’s expertise in chip design is expected to be pivotal in developing a solution optimized for inference tasks, crucial as OpenAI expands AI deployment beyond initial training phases.

  • Manufacturing Partnership with TSMC: To produce its custom chip, OpenAI has secured a manufacturing agreement with TSMC. As the world’s leading chip manufacturer, TSMC’s capabilities ensure OpenAI’s chip development will proceed within the projected timeline, although adjustments may arise based on production or design challenges.

  • Diversifying with AMD’s MI300X Chips: OpenAI has started incorporating AMD chips via Microsoft’s Azure, complementing its current reliance on Nvidia GPUs. AMD’s MI300X chips, set to launch late this year, aim to provide a competitive alternative to Nvidia’s GPUs, which currently dominate the AI market.

https://nationalcioreview.com/artic...first-ai-chip-venture-with-broadcom-and-tsmc/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top