shadowlord
2[H]4U
- Joined
Jan 6, 2005
- Messages
- 3,094
After using my Nec multisync EA231 for 12 years, i though it was time for a new screen.
I though over the course of that many years brightness and colour homogeneity would have greatly improved.
Well, was i wrong........
old:
new:
is this something i have to accept in a IPS panel ?
