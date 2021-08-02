brightness and colour homogeneity

shadowlord

shadowlord

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 6, 2005
Messages
3,094
After using my Nec multisync EA231 for 12 years, i though it was time for a new screen.

I though over the course of that many years brightness and colour homogeneity would have greatly improved.

Well, was i wrong........

old:
1627927011351.png



new:
1627927042709.png


is this something i have to accept in a IPS panel ?
 
