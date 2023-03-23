Bricked custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs during the game Diablo IV

erek
Shades of Amazon New Wrld again
“In that case, you can limit (cap) the framerate on your graphics card through the company's "Control Panel" application. After opening the application, locate the "3D Settings" tab on the left and "Manage 3D settings." Once you select that option, a window of options appears to the right of the menu, offering adjustments that could be made for "Global" and "Program Settings." Staying in the "Global Settings" option, locate the "Max Frame Rate" selection, and select your preference of framerate.
Please keep in mind that any settings you change on your system will have a possibility of causing the system or software to run improperly. Always back up your data before making any changes to your system. If unsure how this will affect your system, do not immediately make any changes without realizing the consequences.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/diablo-ivs-mon...r-killing-your-gpu-but-high-framerates-might/
