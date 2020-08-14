Breezy Utilitarian Case

Hello,I'm looking for some ATX case suggestions.I'm looking for a case with good airflow, a modular drive cage system, a window panel, and an optical drive.The two links below are to two cases I'm considering that look pretty close to what I want.I like a lot about this case but I'm concerned about the air flow. The drive cage looks like it blocks a lot of air flow from the front fans. How modular is the drive cage?I've had a really negative experience with Corsair cases in the past due to design and build quality issues, but maybe this one could work:I'm not looking for a flashy or trendy case. I need to be able to lift and move this case with ease, so the more minimalist and utilitarian the design, the better.I appreciate your time reading my post and offering suggestions. All best.