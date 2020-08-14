Breezy Utilitarian Case

Hello,
I'm looking for some ATX case suggestions.
I'm looking for a case with good airflow, a modular drive cage system, a window panel, and an optical drive.
The two links below are to two cases I'm considering that look pretty close to what I want.
I like a lot about this case but I'm concerned about the air flow. The drive cage looks like it blocks a lot of air flow from the front fans. How modular is the drive cage?
https://www.amazon.com/Phanteks-Ent...coding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=D52A0T3E9A91RXFRAGEC
I've had a really negative experience with Corsair cases in the past due to design and build quality issues, but maybe this one could work:
https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-OBSI...atx+computer+case&qid=1597425569&sr=8-29&th=1
I'm not looking for a flashy or trendy case. I need to be able to lift and move this case with ease, so the more minimalist and utilitarian the design, the better.
I appreciate your time reading my post and offering suggestions. All best.
I'm looking for some ATX case suggestions.
I'm looking for a case with good airflow, a modular drive cage system, a window panel, and an optical drive.
The two links below are to two cases I'm considering that look pretty close to what I want.
I like a lot about this case but I'm concerned about the air flow. The drive cage looks like it blocks a lot of air flow from the front fans. How modular is the drive cage?
https://www.amazon.com/Phanteks-Ent...coding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=D52A0T3E9A91RXFRAGEC
I've had a really negative experience with Corsair cases in the past due to design and build quality issues, but maybe this one could work:
https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-OBSI...atx+computer+case&qid=1597425569&sr=8-29&th=1
I'm not looking for a flashy or trendy case. I need to be able to lift and move this case with ease, so the more minimalist and utilitarian the design, the better.
I appreciate your time reading my post and offering suggestions. All best.