Breathedge

Frraksurred

Frraksurred

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2008
Messages
2,730
This game has been in early access for 2 years, but I've only just stumbled across it during a Steam Sale. I searched and could not find any threads dedicated to it, so here we are.

Breathedge is a comedic attempt at an Open World Survival game in Space by Russian Developer RedRuin. It is their first release and uses the Unreal Engine. Many have compared it to Subnautica, though I'd argue this is much deeper and more polished.



It sounds as if there are 6 Chapters and is strongly Story Driven. I found the first chapter to be very tedious, but am thoroughly enjoying chapter 2.



I plan to camp here for a long while and explore as it sounds like the later chapters change up the formula quite a bit.



Hopefully, it is not as bothersome to me as it was SkillUp. Steam reviews are largely positive, so check it out and let's talk about it.
 
S

Segui

n00b
Joined
Dec 14, 2021
Messages
1
Hi everyone. I had a trouble with my PC and a virus deleted some files include only one of ../breathedge/breathedge/ path: breathedge.uproject. Can someone send me that file through email? My connection es very poor amd will be odd download again all the game. Please can someone help me?
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
59,234
Segui said:
Hi everyone. I had a trouble with my PC and a virus deleted some files include only one of ../breathedge/breathedge/ path: breathedge.uproject. Can someone send me that file through email? My connection es very poor amd will be odd download again all the game. Please can someone help me?
Click to expand...
Usually game launchers have a "verify files" option which will do a scan and replace only what's broken or missing rather than downloading the whole game again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top