Brave has no hardware (Nvidia) support Ubuntu. FIXED!!

mullet

mullet

I have looked high and low, and can't find a solution? Yes I am new to Linux.

Graphics Feature Status​

  • Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
  • Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
  • Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
  • Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
  • Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
  • OpenGL: Disabled
  • Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
  • Raw Draw: Disabled
  • Skia Renderer: Enabled
  • Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
  • Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
  • Vulkan: Disabled
  • WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
  • WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

Problems Detected​

  • Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
    Disabled Features: video_encode
  • Accelerated video decode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
    Disabled Features: video_decode
  • Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable.
    Disabled Features: gpu_compositing
 
I can't figure out haw to add a flag through the terminal. All the site assume a certain level of linux knowledge. This is why sooooo many people get frustrated.
 
mullet said:
I can't figure out haw to add a flag through the terminal. All the site assume a certain level of linux knowledge. This is why sooooo many people get frustrated.
Why are you trying to do it via terminal? There's a UI in a Chromium based browser for a reason.
 
mullet said:
I can't figure out haw to add a flag through the terminal. All the site assume a certain level of linux knowledge. This is why sooooo many people get frustrated.
I also dug in a bit deeper as i noticed Chrome 99 broke my hardware acceleration.

I had to modify my ~/.config/chrome-flags.conf file and add an extra line. I would assume Brave needs the same thing in a brave-flags.conf file. This is what I have in there:

--use-vulkan
--use-gl=desktop
--enable-zero-copy
--enable-hardware-overlays
--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder,CanvasOopRasterization
--disable-features=UseSkiaRenderer,UseChromeOSDirectVideoDecoder
--ignore-gpu-blocklist

cjcox said:
However, if you're an Nvidia user, might be easier to put gun to head...
Thankfully I'm not. AMD through and through on my Linux system.
 

about:flags in the url bar is what you want. Then search for the features you want to override. May still not solve your problem, though.
 
Yes, I know about the brave GUI interface ( brave://flags brave://gpu )and click and go with zero results, you can see on the screen the bottom option is in the Unavailable tab. The problem is I can not find the Brave config file to try and force it into opengl mode. Thanks for the help much appreciated, I am to hard headed to just give up. The wifes PC next to mine has no issues but has ATI AMD card 5850, has hardware enabled and no problems. I swithed all PC in the house from 7 to linux and got about everything working. I need to build new rigs I am just putting it off, I am still running a old ass GTX 680. lol

screen.jpg
 
Last edited:
mullet said:
Yes, I know about the brave GUI interface ( brave://flags brave://gpu )and click and go with zero results, you can see on the screen the bottom option is in the Unavailable tab. The problem is I can not find the Brave config file to try and force it into opengl mode. Thanks for the help much appreciated, I am to hard headed to just give up. The wifes PC next to mine has no issues but has ATI AMD card 5850, has hardware enabled and no problems. I swithed all PC in the house from 7 to linux and got about everything working. I need to build new rigs I am just putting it off, I am still running a old ass GTX 680. lol

View attachment 454309
That's why you have to set the flags in the conf file in order to override the artificial lockdown.
 
Ok I looked everywhere for the config file and can not find it.
 
mullet said:
Ok I looked everywhere for the config file and can not find it.
You have to make it.

touch ~/.config/brave-flags.conf

That will create the file. Then you can open it in nano or your favorite editor. I use KDE so for me:

kate ~/.config/brave-flags.conf
 
fwiw, "~/" is your user's home directory, ".config" is a hidden folder in that directory. You will need to enable "show hidden folders" in your file manager to see it, normally.
 
ok I opend text editor c&p the info below into it and saved it as brave-flags.conf file then copied it to the home/.config ( I always have "show hidden files" checked) aaaaaaaaaand nothing. lol thanks guys this is a dead end st.

--use-vulkan
--use-gl=desktop
--enable-zero-copy
--enable-hardware-overlays
--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder,CanvasOopRasterization
--disable-features=UseSkiaRenderer,UseChromeOSDirectVideoDecoder
--ignore-gpu-blocklist
--mullet-sux-@-linux
 
mullet said:
ok I opend text editor c&p the info below into it and saved it as brave-flags.conf file then copied it to the home/.config ( I always have "show hidden files" checked) aaaaaaaaaand nothing. lol thanks guys this is a dead end st.

--use-vulkan
--use-gl=desktop
--enable-zero-copy
--enable-hardware-overlays
--enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder,CanvasOopRasterization
--disable-features=UseSkiaRenderer,UseChromeOSDirectVideoDecoder
--ignore-gpu-blocklist
--mullet-sux-@-linux
You restarted Brave completely after making the flags file correct?
 
Yes sir, and rebooted. I do appreciate the help dude. I may just buy a AMD card. lol
 
Debian 11
Brave Version 1.36.116 Chromium: 99.0.4844.74 (Official Build) (64-bit)

I never paid attention to hardware acceleration but this thread prompted me to check. It was disables by default checking brave://gpu . Launching brave from terminal with the following command enabled hardware rendering for me
brave-browser --use-gl=desktop --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder

After testing some random videos with and without hardware acceleration I just went back to the default software rendering. I didn't notice enough of a difference to bother making a permanent change. YMMV

Used info from this blog post https://kirelos.com/how-to-enable-h...pera-browsers-on-debian-ubuntu-or-linux-mint/
 
FSCDiablo said:
Debian 11
Brave Version 1.36.116 Chromium: 99.0.4844.74 (Official Build) (64-bit)

I never paid attention to hardware acceleration but this thread prompted me to check. It was disables by default checking brave://gpu . Launching brave from terminal with the following command enabled hardware rendering for me
brave-browser --use-gl=desktop --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder

After testing some random videos with and without hardware acceleration I just went back to the default software rendering. I didn't notice enough of a difference to bother making a permanent change. YMMV

Used info from this blog post https://kirelos.com/how-to-enable-h...pera-browsers-on-debian-ubuntu-or-linux-mint/
Launching Chromium browsers with a -flags.config file does the same thing as running in a terminal with the flags.
 
I run an Nvidia GPU. Personally I didn't notice any difference up to 1080p by enabling hardware decoding; at 4k there was some difference, but it wasn't as great as you might assume.
 
Mazzspeed said:
I run an Nvidia GPU. Personally I didn't notice any difference up to 1080p by enabling hardware decoding; at 4k there was some difference, but it wasn't as great as you might assume.
I think the point is "it depends". One of the things it depends on is the amount of work effort the CPU is expending. It might even be faster (who knows), but under the right circumstances, having the CPU doing the work might be painful for other things the CPU has been tasked with.

You've got the GPU plugged into the board, might as well have it work for you, you know?
 
cjcox said:
I think the point is "it depends". One of the things it depends on is the amount of work effort the CPU is expending. It might even be faster (who knows), but under the right circumstances, having the CPU doing the work might be painful for other things the CPU has been tasked with.

You've got the GPU plugged into the board, might as well have it work for you, you know?
Especially if it's a laptop. GPU acceleration will use far less power, saving the battery and generating less heat/noise.

My XPS 13 couldn't even consistently run 4k videos without stuttering until I got hardware acceleration working.
 
cjcox said:
I think the point is "it depends". One of the things it depends on is the amount of work effort the CPU is expending. It might even be faster (who knows), but under the right circumstances, having the CPU doing the work might be painful for other things the CPU has been tasked with.

You've got the GPU plugged into the board, might as well have it work for you, you know?
I've got 12C/24T and even at 4k I'm only using about 12% CPU at peak. Really, the only time you really want hardware acceleration is if you run a laptop with borderline cooling that throttles easily or something like a Raspberry Pi.
 
Mazzspeed said:
I've got 12C/24T and even at 4k I'm only using about 12% CPU at peak. Really, the only time you really want hardware acceleration is if you run a laptop with borderline cooling that throttles easily or something like a Raspberry Pi.
Or you actually do something worthy of your cores.

It feels nice never having to worry about doing "more stuff". But for any highly threaded load, you may not want it to impact your youtube :)
 
What drives me nuts is the page tearing when I scroll a web site. I use about 20% cpu watching tubeyou. But my PC is 20 years old in dog/pc years.
 
cjcox said:
Or you actually do something worthy of your cores.

It feels nice never having to worry about doing "more stuff". But for any highly threaded load, you may not want it to impact your youtube :)
I usually have a couple of VM's running, the fact is YouTube's codec's are actually quite efficient and I rarely watch video's over 1080p. As stated, what I would really like is hardware acceleration on my Pi400 - That would resolve my only remaining problem running my Pi as a daily driver desktop.

mullet said:
What drives me nuts is the page tearing when I scroll a web site. I use about 20% cpu watching tubeyou. But my PC is 20 years old in dog/pc years.
Mt PC's 10 years old, I don't experience any tearing whatsoever, all beautifully smooth here. I do get some tearing on my Pi400 under TwisterOS.
 
Yes, and I have a 12 year old junker Acer laptop that has intel grafux and it is smooth and has hardware acceleration as well. The wifes PC as well but nooooooooo not Nvidia.

Post #6 nailed it right out of the gate.

Thx again for everyone's help,
 
FIXED!

I just wanted to give an update on what this old man did to fix his problem. I changed from Ubuntu 22.04 to Mint 21 and everything is solved, I now have hardware acceleration in Brave that I didn't have in Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 with the same hardware.

Now when I am surfing and scrolling it is buttery smooth with zero jitter and screen tearing, which drives me nuts with my ocd.

I really like the print and scan software on Mint a ton better and I didn't load any drivers (HP Laser) at all, found the network printer and works like a charm.

I must say I am very impressed with Mint everything seems snappier, I like the custom views for folders and thumbnail views.

And yes this linux stuff is new to me, when I build a new system soon I will just have windows for gaming only and nothing else. Linux is great as a daily driver.


Thanks again for those that helped.
 
