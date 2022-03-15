Brave has no hardware (Nvidia) support Ubuntu. FIXED!!

FIXED!



I just wanted to give an update on what this old man did to fix his problem. I changed from Ubuntu 22.04 to Mint 21 and everything is solved, I now have hardware acceleration in Brave that I didn't have in Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 with the same hardware.



Now when I am surfing and scrolling it is buttery smooth with zero jitter and screen tearing, which drives me nuts with my ocd.



I really like the print and scan software on Mint a ton better and I didn't load any drivers (HP Laser) at all, found the network printer and works like a charm.



I must say I am very impressed with Mint everything seems snappier, I like the custom views for folders and thumbnail views.



And yes this linux stuff is new to me, when I build a new system soon I will just have windows for gaming only and nothing else. Linux is great as a daily driver.





Thanks again for those that helped.